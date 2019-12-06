Centenary Athletics To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14

Shreveport – Centenary athletics will welcome the Plant A Seed Youth Foundation to campus on Saturday, Dec. 14 for 'Plant A Seed Day' in conjunction with the Maroon and White's home basketball doubleheader at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies will face Mississippi University for Women at 1 p.m. followed by the Gents versus Louisiana College at 3 p.m. in what promises to be a special day benefiting a great local organization. The Plant A Seed Youth Foundation will distribute toys and brand new pairs of NIKE shoes to attendees representing the Foundation. The Southwood High School band, cheerleaders, and pep squad will be on hand along with Skeeter, the Centenary Catahoula mascot.

"Plant a Seed's mission is to plant seeds of excellence in the lives of those in the community and nurture those seeds with Faith, Love, and Hope, and watch them flourish into productive citizens," said Plant A Seed director Reverend Albert Dyer. "This special event will benefit low income families in Bossier City."

"The Ladies basketball players and coaching staff are ecstatic to be part of this great event," said Ladies head coach Jason Schmitz.

"We spent the fall volunteering with Plant a Seed and are excited to host them for the inaugural 'Plant A Seed Day.'

"This fall working with Plant a Seed provided my players and me with a life changing experience. I am incredibly grateful to the young people, the families, and Reverend Dyer and his staff for allowing us to be a small part of this amazing organization. We cannot wait to see the kids' faces when they receive their pair of shoes and see the toys we collected!"

"I have been excited for 'Plant A Seed Day' since we started planning this event in the fall," said Ellen Reid, Centenary Head Competitive Cheer and Dance Coach/Spirit Coordinator.

"No child should go without gifts during the holiday season, and the fact Centenary Athletics gets to play a little part in that, is something so special."

For more information on the Plant A Seed Foundation, please visit www.pasyf.org. To follow on Centenary's social media platforms, please use the hashtag #CentenaryPlantASeedDay19.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity