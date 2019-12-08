Three Centenary Student-Athletes Named To SCAC Fall All-Sportsmanship Teams

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) today announced its 12th annual fall All-Sportsmanship teams. A total of 47 student-athletes were selected to the 2019 squad in the sports of men's cross country, women's cross country, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball. Three Centenary student-athletes representing men's and women's soccer and volleyball were named to the team.

Senior Jeff Mallernee (Keller, Texas) of the men's soccer team, freshman Ariel Muller (Groves, Texas) of the women's soccer team, and sophomore Alyssa Davis (Van Alstyne, Texas) of the volleyball team, were Centenary's three representatives on the team.

"Jeff deserves this award because of how he always conducts himself in a professional manner," said Gents soccer head coach Kyle Symczak." He is a respectful young man who knows the proper way to compete. I am thankful for what Jeff has done for our program and could not ask for a better representative of sportsmanship for the conference."

"Ariel was an outstanding choice for the SCAC All Sportsmanship Team," said Ladies soccer head coach Greg Cathell. "She always came to practice with a smile on her face while putting smiles on everyone else's as well. Even when she wasn't on the field, Ariel was still a driving force of positive communication for us by engaging her teammates and encouraging others. Ariel is a fantastic player with a bright future and we couldn't be happier to have a player of her caliber on the field helping to lead the program forward."

"Alyssa is a natural born leader who always puts the team before herself," said Ladies volleyball head coach Ashley McDonough. "She humbly competes at the highest level while maintaining her presence as an offensive threat. I can't think of a better example of a true sportswoman. "



The SCAC places a special emphasis on sportsmanship each year and is asking all fans of the conference to exhibit good sportsmanship at all conference functions throughout the 2019-20 season. Read the SCAC Presidents' Council statement on Fan Sportsmanship.



Each head coach was asked to elect one member from his or her team who displayed good sportsmanship throughout the season.

The 2019 SCAC All-Sportsmanship honorees for the fall sports season are listed below:

2019 All-Sportsmanship Men's Soccer Team

Austin College – Johnathan Gonzalez, Jr., Irving, TX

Centenary College - Jeffery Mallernee, Sr., Keller, TX

Colorado College - Keller Mochel, Sr., Carpinteria, CA

University of Dallas - Craig Drozdowski, Sr., Cypress TX

Johnson & Wales University (Denver) - Zac Collins, Jr., Aurora, CO

Schreiner University - Zachary Rodriguez, Sr., San Antonio, Texas

Southwestern University – Garrison Van Houten, Jr., Port Neches, TX

University of St. Thomas (Houston) - Fabrizio Policastro, Fy., Houston, TX

Texas Lutheran University - Cole Welker, Sr., San Antonio, TX

Trinity University - Rodrigo Castillo, Jr., Kingwood, TX

2019 All-Sportsmanship Women's Soccer Team

Austin College - Meredith Harris, So., Mansfield, TX

Centenary College - Ariel Muller, Fy., Groves, TX

University of Dallas - Lexi Tocci, Jr., Austin, Texas

Johnson & Wales University (Denver) - Amanda Fischer, Sr., Littleton, CO

Schreiner University - Kristeen Restrepo, Sr., Cypress, TX

Southwestern University - Mary Cardone, Sr., San Antonio, TX

University of St. Thomas (Houston) - Sarah Zimmer, So., Willis, TX

Texas Lutheran University - Rebecca Rivas, Sr., Waxahachie, TX

Trinity University - Kristen Coniglione, Fy., Dallas, TX

2019 All-Sportsmanship Volleyball Team

Austin College – Brooklyn Talley, So., Commerce, TX

Centenary College - Alyssa Davis, So., Van Alstyne, TX

Colorado College - Emma Hewlin, Jr., Victoria, BC

University of Dallas - Stephanie Janysek, Sr., Sinton, TX

Johnson & Wales University (Denver) - Kaitlin Jones, So., LaSalle, CO

Schreiner University - Kamryn Ash, Fy., Copperas Cove, TX

Southwestern University – Jazmin Howard, Sr., Universal City, TX

University of St. Thomas (Houston) – Alaina Lanik, Fy., Richmond, TX

Texas Lutheran University - Peyton Sulak, So., Needville, TX

Trinity University - Sami Lin, Jr., Sugar Land, TX



2019 All-Sportsmanship Men's Cross Country Team

Austin College - Johnathan Biffar, Jr., Fate, TX

Colorado College - Emerson Worrell, Fy., Winthrop, WA

University of Dallas – Andrew Maal, Sr., Pueblo West, CO

Johnson & Wales University (Denver) - Bryce Moore, Sr., Loma, CO

Schreiner University - Joseph Diaz, Jr., Laredo, TX

Southwestern University – Doug Ginsberg, So., Houston, TX

University of St. Thomas (Houston) - Michael Skinner, So., Houston, TX

Texas Lutheran University - Christopher Torres, Sr., San Antonio, TX

Trinity University - Aaron Garcia, Jr., Austin, TX

2019 All-Sportsmanship Women's Cross Country Team

Austin College - Victoria Dodd, Sr., Pottsboro, TX

Colorado College - Na'ama Nevo, Fy., Portland, OR

University of Dallas - Hannah Guth, Sr., Lake Charles, LA

Johnson & Wales University (Denver) – Jenny Seda, Fy., Harmony, FL

Schreiner University - Kendall Lee, Jr., Gause, TX

Southwestern University – Emma Pertuit, Fy., Seabrook, TX

University of St. Thomas (Houston) - Hanna Dowers, Jr., Flagstaff, Ariz.

Texas Lutheran - Jocee Bennett, Jr., Cuero, TX

Trinity University - Laurel Daughtrey, Jr., Round Rock, TX