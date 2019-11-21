Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday

Columbus, Miss. - The Centenary women's basketball team will face the Mississippi University for Women Owls in a non-conference contest set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Emma 'Ody' Pohl Gymnasium.

The Ladies (0-2) are coming off of a 62-52 loss to Millsaps at home on Tuesday while the Owls (0-4) fell to Belhaven, 87-68, on the road last Saturday. Friday's game will be the Owls' home opener and also marks the first meeting between the two schools in history. Live stats and live video are available for Friday's game here: https://www.owlsathletics.com/sports/wbkb/2019-20/schedule

Centenary was led in scoring on Tuesday by freshman guard Destini Powell (Minden, La.) who had 16 points along with seven rebounds while junior guard Alex Williams (Shreveport) added 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) had a team-best nine rebounds and added eight points. In the Ladies' season-opening loss to Hendrix on Nov. 10, Powell and Williams combined for 30 points and junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.), a transfer from Santa Barbara City College had eight points and eight rebounds in her debut with the Ladies and then followed that up with three points, six assists, and four rebounds on Tuesday.

Centenary faces Belhaven on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Jackson at 2 p.m. to wrap up its weekend road trip.

A link to the complete Ladies 2019-20 season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/wbkb/2019-20/schedule

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events.