Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday

Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
Posted: Nov 21, 2019

Columbus, Miss. - The Centenary women's basketball team will face the Mississippi University for Women Owls in a non-conference contest set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Emma 'Ody' Pohl Gymnasium. 

The Ladies (0-2) are coming off of a 62-52 loss to Millsaps at home on Tuesday while the Owls (0-4) fell to Belhaven, 87-68, on the road last Saturday. Friday's game will be the Owls' home opener and also marks the first meeting between the two schools in history. Live stats and live video are available for Friday's game here: https://www.owlsathletics.com/sports/wbkb/2019-20/schedule

Centenary was led in scoring on Tuesday by freshman guard Destini Powell (Minden, La.) who had 16 points along with seven rebounds while junior guard Alex Williams (Shreveport) added 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) had a team-best nine rebounds and added eight points. In the Ladies' season-opening loss to Hendrix on Nov. 10, Powell and Williams combined for 30 points and junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.), a transfer from Santa Barbara City College had eight points and eight rebounds in her debut with the Ladies and then followed that up with three points, six assists, and four rebounds on Tuesday. 

Centenary faces Belhaven on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Jackson at 2 p.m. to wrap up its weekend road trip. 

A link to the complete Ladies 2019-20 season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/wbkb/2019-20/schedule

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
December 14, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
December 13, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 7, 2019 Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 6, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
December 6, 2019 Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
November 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
November 21, 2019 Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
November 19, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
November 18, 2019 Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
November 12, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
November 11, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
November 9, 2019 Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
November 7, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule