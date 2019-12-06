Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday

Longview, Texas – The Centenary women's basketball team will face the LeTourneau YellowJackets on Saturday in a non-conference game set for 1 p.m. at Solheim Arena.

Live stats and live video are available for the game at letuathletics.com. The Ladies (0-5) lost to Hardin-Simmons on the road, 87-33, in non-conference play last Saturday. LeTourneau enters Saturday's contest at 1-4 after losing to Lamar, 90-38, on Monday.

The Ladies were led in scoring against Hardin-Simmons by senior forward Deunya Small (Shreveport) who had seven points and added five rebounds and four assists in 27 minute of action. Junior guard Alex Williams (Shreveport) scored six points and had five rebounds and two assists. The Ladies collected 40 rebounds with 30 coming on the defensive end. Centenary received 13 bench points led by junior forward Bre Frierson's (Shreveport) eight points and collected five rebounds.

Centenary will next be at home on Saturday, Dec. 14 versus Mississippi University for Women at 1 p.m. as the Ladies will welcome the Plant A Seed Youth Foundation to campus for 'Plant A Seed Day' in what promises to be a special day benefiting a great local organization. Centenary athletics representatives and members of the Centenary basketball program will distribute toys and brand new pairs of NIKE shoes to children representing the Plant A Seed Youth Foundation. The Southwood High School band, cheerleaders, and pep squad will be on hand along with Skeeter, the Centenary Catahoula mascot.

"Plant a Seed's mission is to plant seeds of excellence in the lives of those in the community and nurture those seeds with Faith, Love, and Hope, and watch them flourish into productive citizens," said Plant A Seed director Reverend Albert Dyer. "This special event will benefit low income families in Bossier City."

"The Ladies basketball players and coaching staff are ecstatic to be part of this great event," said Ladies head coach Jason Schmitz.

"We spent the fall volunteering with Plant a Seed and are excited to host them for the inaugural 'Plant A Seed Day.'

For more information on the Plant A Seed Foundation, please visit www.pasyf.org. To follow on Centenary's social media platforms, please use the hashtag #CentenaryPlantASeedDay19.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity