Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'

Shreveport – The Centenary women's basketball team will face the Mississippi University for Women Owls in a non-conference contest set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies (0-6) lost at LeTourneau, 81-48, last Saturday on the road in their most recent action. The Owls (2-8) fell to Southern University of New Orleans at home on Thursday.

Freshman guard Destini Powell (Minden, La.) led the way for the Ladies on Saturday with 12 points in 27 minutes. Senior guard Essa Badon (Prairieville, La.) and freshman forward Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) comboned for 15 points and freshman forward Amelia Bagwell (West Monroe, La.) had a season-high nine points. Senior forward Deunya Small (Shreveport) had a team-best seven rebounds and added to assists and one steal.

Saturday promises to be a special day as the Ladies will welcome the Plant A Seed Youth Foundation to campus for 'Plant A Seed Day'. Centenary athletics representatives and members of the Centenary basketball program will distribute toys and brand new pairs of NIKE shoes to children representing the Plant A Seed Youth Foundation.

"Plant a Seed's mission is to plant seeds of excellence in the lives of those in the community and nurture those seeds with Faith, Love, and Hope, and watch them flourish into productive citizens," said Plant A Seed director Reverend Albert Dyer. "This special event will benefit low income families in Bossier City."

"The Ladies basketball players and coaching staff are ecstatic to be part of this great event," said Ladies head coach Jason Schmitz.

"We spent the fall volunteering with Plant a Seed and are excited to host them for the inaugural 'Plant A Seed Day.'

For more information on the Plant A Seed Foundation, please visit www.pasyf.org. To follow on Centenary's social media platforms, please use the hashtag #CentenaryPlantASeedDay19.

The Ladies will face Austin College and University of Dallas on the road for a pair of conference games on Dec. 20 and 21 before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

Live stats are available at www.gocentenary.com as well as live video via College TV ticket at: www.collegetvticket.com/portal/centenary.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity