Boldrin And Montes Named To United States Coaches All-West Region Team

Kansas City, Mo. – Seniors Migui Boldrin and Kyra Montes were named to the United States Coaches All-West Region Team, it was announced on Monday.

Boldrin (Ribeiaro, Brazil) and Montes (Shreveport) were named to the first team and were two of just 11 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference student-athletes to receive the honor.

Boldrin, the SCAC Offensive Player of the Year, led the conference in goals (16), shots (97), points (39) and game-winning goals (5) en route to being named All-Region. The senior midfielder, who is Centenary's first student-athlete to earn POTY honors in any fall sport since the institution joined the league prior to the 2012 season, is making her first appearance on an All-Region team.

Montes, a senior forward, is a three time first-team All-SCAC honoree (the only player in the division III ear to do so) and earned her first All-Region accolade in 2019. She led the SCAC in points per game, averaging 2.29 points per game on 11 goals and 10 assists in just 14 games played this season.

Both were named to the 2019 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team last month and the two finished the regular season first and second in the SCAC in points, points per game, goals, goals per game, and game-winning goals. Montes led the conference in assists, assists per game, and Boldrin led in shots and shots per game. The dynamic duo combined for an astounding 27 goals, 17 assists, 71 points, and eight game-winning goals this past season. Boldrin also had four multiple-goal games – the most in the SCAC and collected the most shots by a SCAC women's player in a single season since 2014. A two-time SCAC Offensive Player-of-the-Week during the regular season, Boldrin was second in the SCAC in points per game (2.29) and tied for third in assists (7). In eight conference matches, she scored a goal or recorded an assist in five of them.

Montes, one of the most decorated and accomplished players in the division III era of the program, led the conference in assists and assists per game as she tallied 32 points. Montes holds the division III era program records for goals in a career, game-winning goals in a career, career assists and career points.

The Ladies finished the 2019 season 16-3 overall and 7-3 in SCAC play, falling to Southwestern 1-0 in overtime in the semifinals of the SCAC Championship. Centenary advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons and made history with its 1-0 win in the quarterfinals over Schreiner on Nov. 8 as the Maroon and White set a program record for wins in a season in any era, division 1 or division III. The 1995 and 1996 teams each won 16 games. Centenary set division III era (2011-present) team records this season for wins (16), goals (47), assists (39), points (132), and shots (327). The Ladies qualified for the SCAC Championship for the fourth season in a row. Centenary was ranked for six consecutive weeks in the United Soccer Coaches West Regional Poll during the season.

To view the entire United States Coaches All-Region Teams, click here. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity