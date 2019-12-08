Boldrin and Montes Named To 2019 LSWA All-Louisiana Team

Boldrin and Montes Named To 2019 LSWA All-Louisiana Team
Posted: Dec 08, 2019

Hammond, La. – Centenary Ladies soccer seniors Migui Boldrin and Kyra Montes continue to collect more awards as both were named to the 2019 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Women's Soccer Collegiate Team, which was released by the LSWA on Saturday.

The two were named to the First Team and were also named to the United States Coaches All-West Region Team last week and Boldrin (Ribeiaro, Brazil) who was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, was also named to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women's All-America Team last Thursday as she earns the distinction of being the first player in program history (division 1 or division III) to be named an All-American.

Boldrin had one of the finest seasons in Ladies soccer program history in her lone season with the Maroon and White in 2019 as she led the conference in goals (16), shots (97), points (39) and game-winning goals (5).

Boldrin also had four multiple-goal games – the most in the SCAC and collected the most shots by a SCAC women's player in a single season since 2014. A two-time SCAC Offensive Player-of-the-Week during the regular season, Boldrin was second in the SCAC in points per game (2.29) and tied for third in assists (7). In eight conference matches, she scored a goal or recorded an assist in five of them. Boldrin was also a First Team All-SCAC selection and was named to the 2019 SCAC Women's Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team.

Montes, a senior forward from Shreveport, is a three time first-team All-SCAC honoree (the only player in the division III ear to do so) and earned her first All-Region accolade in 2019. She led the SCAC in points per game, averaging 2.29 points per game on 11 goals and 10 assists in just 14 games played this season.

Both were named to the 2019 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team last month and the two finished the regular season first and second in the SCAC in points, points per game, goals, goals per game, and game-winning goals. Montes led the conference in assists, assists per game, and Boldrin led in shots and shots per game. The dynamic duo combined for an astounding 27 goals, 17 assists, 71 points, and eight game-winning goals this past season.  Boldrin also had four multiple-goal games – the most in the SCAC and collected the most shots by a SCAC women's player in a single season since 2014. A two-time SCAC Offensive Player-of-the-Week during the regular season, Boldrin was second in the SCAC in points per game (2.29) and tied for third in assists (7). In eight conference matches, she scored a goal or recorded an assist in five of them.

Montes, one of the most decorated and accomplished players in the division III era of the program, led the conference in assists and assists per game as she tallied 32 points. Montes holds the division III era program records for goals in a career, game-winning goals in a career, career assists and career points.

The Ladies finished the 2019 season 16-3 overall and 7-3 in SCAC play, falling to Southwestern 1-0 in overtime in the semifinals of the SCAC Championship. Centenary advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons and made history with its 1-0 win in the quarterfinals over Schreiner on Nov. 8 as the Maroon and White set a program record for wins in a season in any era, division 1 or division III. The 1995 and 1996 teams each won 16 games.

Centenary set division III era (2011-present) team records this season for wins (16), goals (47), assists (39), points (132), and shots (327). The Ladies qualified for the SCAC Championship for the fourth season in a row. Centenary was ranked for six consecutive weeks in the United Soccer Coaches West Regional Poll during the season. 

2019 LSWA All-Louisiana Women's Soccer Collegiate Team/Individual Superlatives
Player of the Year: Autumn Woodard, Louisiana Tech
Freshman of the Year: Karleen Bedre, UL Lafayette
Newcomer of the Year: Karen Jacobs, LSU Alexandria
Coach of the Year (tie): Jess and Anna Jobe, Northwestern State; Kevin Sherry, Louisiana Tech

First Team
Autumn Woodard, Louisiana Tech – Forward, So., Orange Park, Fla.
Gwen Mummert, UL Lafayette – Defender, So., Berlin, Germany
Karen Jacobs, LSU Alexandria – Forward, Jr., Redlands, Calif.
Jaelyn Peeples, Louisiana Tech – Midfielder, Sr., Riverside, Calif.
Migui Boldrin, Centenary – Midfielder, Sr., Ribeiaro, Brazil
 Kailey Pena, Grambling – Forward, So., Albuquerque, N.M.
Karleen Bedre, UL Lafayette – Forward, Fr., Norco, Calif.
Nicole Henry, Northwestern State – Defender, So., Tomball, Texas
Maddie Moreau, LSU – Defender/Forward, Fr., Youngsville, La.
Kyra Montes, Centenary – Forward, Sr., Shreveport, La.
 Mackenzie Lee, UL Lafayette – Goalkeeper, Sr., Kingwood, Texas
Kayla Bomben, Northwestern State – Goalkeeper, Sr., Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Honorable Mention: Cindy Parenteau, LSU Alexandria; Natalee Henry, Northwestern State; Love' Tover, Southern; Florence David, Grambling; Marlena Cutura, LSU; Jalen Donaldson, Northwestern State; Elizabeth Doll, Louisiana Tech; Emma Grace Goldman, LSU

