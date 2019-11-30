Men's Basketball Picks Up Road Win Over Howard Payne

Brownwood, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team defeated the Howard Payne University Yellow Jackets 96-82 on Friday in a non-conference game at the Brownwood Coliseum.

The Gents (2-1) raced out to a 40-28 lead at the half and then edged the Yellow Jackets, 56-54, in a high-scoring second half to earn the double-digit victory. Centenary dominated Millsaps on Nov. 19, winning 84-51, as its offense has showed major firepower the last two games. Howard Payne dropped to 1-4 with the loss.

Sophomore forward Neil Hawkins (Titusville, Fla.) led the Gents in scoring with 19 points on Friday in 22 minutes of action. He added 11 rebounds and shot 7-8 from the field and made all five of his free throws.Senior Cedric Harris (Shreveport) scored 16 points and had seven rebounds as he shot 5-10 from the field and 4-8 from three-point range and went 2-2 from the free throw line.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) had 16 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes and freshman guard Ralph Johnson (New Iberia, La.) had 11 points while sophomore guard (Cypress, Texas) had 10 points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes of action. Freshman forward Joseph Wiggins (Bossier City) and fellow freshman Seth Thomas (Kilgore, Texas) combined for 15 points.

Centenary shot 45.1 % (32-71) from the floor for the game and outrebounded the Yellow Jackets, 47-30, for the game and forced 23 turnovers. Jase Miguez led Howard Payne with 24 points and Luke Cox and Tyrell Thompson combined for 27.

The Maroon and White will face Hardin-Simmons on Saturday in Abilene at 3 p.m. and then squares off with LeTourneau on the road next Tuesday, Dec. 3. Centenary's next home game will be Saturday, Dec. 14 versus Louisiana College at 3 p.m.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity