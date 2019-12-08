Men's Swimming Places Fourth At Hendrix Invite

Posted: Dec 08, 2019

Conway, Ark. – The Centenary men's and women's swimming team completed action in the fourth-annual Hendrix Invite on Saturday at the Bob Courtway Pool at Hendrix University as the women finished third and the men placed fourth.

The women tallied 521 total points and the men collected 273 points. Centenary returned to Conway for the second time this season after the men finished sixth and women fourth in the 52nd Annual Hendrix College Classic in early November.

The Maroon and White will return to action next month as the Ladies and Gents will participate in the Austin College Invite on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Sherman, Texas at 1 p.m.

Check back later for a complete recap of the meet.

#GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

Men's Swimming Places Fourth At Hendrix Invite
December 8, 2019 Men's Swimming Places Fourth At Hendrix Invite
Swimming Teams To Compete In Hendrix Invite This Weekend
December 5, 2019 Swimming Teams To Compete In Hendrix Invite This Weekend
Swimming Teams Sweep Millsaps At Home
November 8, 2019 Swimming Teams Sweep Millsaps At Home
Swimming Team To Face Millsaps In Home Dual Meet
November 7, 2019 Swimming Team To Face Millsaps In Home Dual Meet
Men's Swimming Places Sixth In 52nd Annual Hendrix College Classic
November 6, 2019 Men's Swimming Places Sixth In 52nd Annual Hendrix College Classic
Swimming Opens Season With Sweep Over Millsaps
October 19, 2019 Swimming Opens Season With Sweep Over Millsaps
Swimming Adds Brad Langford to Staff as Assistant Coach
September 16, 2019 Swimming Adds Brad Langford to Staff as Assistant Coach