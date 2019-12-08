Men's Swimming Places Fourth At Hendrix Invite

Conway, Ark. – The Centenary men's and women's swimming team completed action in the fourth-annual Hendrix Invite on Saturday at the Bob Courtway Pool at Hendrix University as the women finished third and the men placed fourth.

The women tallied 521 total points and the men collected 273 points. Centenary returned to Conway for the second time this season after the men finished sixth and women fourth in the 52nd Annual Hendrix College Classic in early November.

The Maroon and White will return to action next month as the Ladies and Gents will participate in the Austin College Invite on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Sherman, Texas at 1 p.m.

Check back later for a complete recap of the meet.

