Swimming Team To Participate In Austin College Invite

Sherman, Texas – The Centenary men's and women's swimming team will compete in the Austin College Invite on Saturday at the Hannah Natatorium in the first action for the Maroon and White of the new Year.

Centenary's most recent action was last month at the Hendrix Invite in Conway, Ark. as the Ladies finished third and the gents placed fourth. The women tallied 521 total points and the men collected 273 points. Centenary returned to Conway for the second time this season after the men finished sixth and women fourth in the 52nd Annual Hendrix College Classic in early November.

Sophomore Brianna Serret was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week for performances during meets swam the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

Serret (Alexandria, La.) placed first in the 100 fly, beating her personal best time by two seconds for a finishing time of 58.29. She then finished first in the 200 fly as she recorded a time of 2:14.29 to set another personal best time by four seconds.

She also finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.59. Serret helped lead the Ladies to second-place finishes in the 400 medley and the 400 free relay. Serret had a pair of third-place finishes in the 200 fly (2:18.76) and the 200 back (2:15.07) in the Hendrix College Classic in November.

Centenary will host Austin College on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. for Senior Day and its final home meet of the season at the Centenary Fitness Center.

