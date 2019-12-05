Swimming Teams To Compete In Hendrix Invite This Weekend

Conway, Ark. – The Centenary men's and women's swimming team will compete in the fourth-annual Hendrix Invite this weekend at the Bob Courtway Pool at Hendrix University.

The meet is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and continues at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Centenary men's and women's swimming team completed a sweep over Millsaps last month in a dual meet held at the Centenary Fitness Center in their most recent action.

The Gents recorded a 74-60 victory while the Ladies won, 87-62. Centenary won 14 of 20 events in the meet, eight by the women and six by the men. Centenary finished first and second place in four different events.

The foursome of Ricky LaFleur, Tripp Montgomery, Chris Reese, and Ethan Roberts won the Men's 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:47.50 while the combination of Margot Frost, Kaylin Swoboda, Brianna Serret, and Sarah Harrison claimed the victory in the Women's 200-yard medley relay, finishing in 1:59.97.

Freshman Christine Goodman (Alexandria, La.) won the Women's 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:15.38 and teammate and fellow freshman Camryn Hebert (Youngsville, La.) finished second in 2:15.79. Freshman Isabella Brown won the Women's 50-yard freestyle in a time of 27.14.

Sarah Harrison (Alexandria, La.) won the Women's 100-yard freestyle in a time of 1:00.53 and Frost (Prairieville, La.) won the Women's 500-yard freestyle in 5:55.03. Sophomore Kaylin Swoboda (New Orleans) won the Women's 100-yard backstroke, swimming it in a time of 1:07.10. Serret and Frost took the top two spots in the Women's 100-yard butterfly with times of 1:00.50 and 1:04.73. Harrison also won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.82.

Reese, LaFleur, Eddi Dyess, and Augustin Cayere-Lopez won the Men's 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:35.96. Sophomore Daniel Lewis (Alexandria, La.) won the Men's 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.73 and Reese (50-yard freestyle), LaFleur (100-yard butterfly), and Mitchell Lulich (500-yard freestyle) all claimed victories on the men's side.

The Centenary men's and women's swimming teams return to Conway for the second time this season after the men finished sixth and women fourth in the 52nd Annual Hendrix College Classic in early November.

The Maroon and White will return to action next month as the Ladies and Gents will participate in the Austin College Invite on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Sherman, Texas at 1 p.m.

#GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity