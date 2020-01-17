Swimming Hosts Annual Senior Day On Saturday

Shreveport - The Centenary men's and women's swimming team will celebrate "Senior Day" on Saturday as the Maroon and White welcome Austin College to town for a 1 p.m. meet at the Centenary Fitness Center.

Three seniors (Ellen Atkinson, Jessi Jordan, and Eddie Dyess) will be honored in Centenary's final home meet of the season. Atkinson (Katy, Texas) and Jessi Jordan (Dallas, Texas) are the two Ladies' seniors. Atkinson swims the Backstroke and Freestyle while Jordan competes in the Breaststroke and IM. Dyess, a native of Vidor, Texas, competes in the Breaststroke and Freestyle and is the lone Gent senior this season.

The Maroon and White returned to action last weekend Saturday for the first time in the New Year as the Gents finished fourth and the Ladies third in the Austin College Invite in Sherman, Texas.

The Ladies finished with a final team score of 327 while the Gents earned a 233 mark. The Gents, winners of a pair of dual meets against Millsaps earlier this season, were coming off of a fourth-place finish last month at the Hendrix Invite in Conway, Ark. The Ladies finished third at the Hendrix Invite.

Ladies' junior Sarah Harrison (Alexandria, La.) finished third in the women's 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:41.73. Junior Chris Reese (Alexandria, La.) was the Gents' top finisher in the event on the men's side, finishing fifth and posting a time of 11:17.01. The Ladies excelled in the 200-yard breaststroke competition, finishing second through fifth led by sophomore Kaylin Swoboda (New Orleans) who swam in a time of 2:40.02.

Sophomore Brianna Serret (Alexandria, La.) won the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:01.32. She also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.71. Serret was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week for performances during meets swam the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 as she placed first in the 100 fly, beating her personal best time by two seconds for a finishing time of 58.29.

She then finished first in the 200 fly as she recorded a time of 2:14.29 to set another personal best time by four seconds. She also finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.59. Serret helped lead the Ladies to second-place finishes in the 400 medley and the 400 free relay.

The Ladies and Gents will have a month to prepare for the SCAC Championships to be held Feb. 12-15 in San Antonio, Texas. The NCAA Championships will be held in Greensboro, NC from March 18-21.

