Swimming Team Splits With Austin College On Senior Day

Shreveport - The Centenary men's and women's swimming team celebrated "Senior Day" on Saturday as the Maroon and White faced Austin College at the Centenary Fitness Center.

The Ladies defeated the 'Roos, 94-82, while the Gents fell, 122-72. Three seniors (Ellen Atkinson, Jessi Jordan, and Eddie Dyess) were honored in Centenary's final home meet of the season. The meet was the second of the New Year for Centenary after the Maroon and White and Austin College met two weeks ago in Sherman, Texas where the Gents finished fourth and the Ladies third in the Austin College Invite

Sophomore Kaylin Swoboda (New Orleans) had a superb day as she won the 200 IM with a season-best time of 2:18.83. She also claimed the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.74 and led off the 200 Free relay with a 27.24 helping the Ladies relay team capture the victory with a time of 1:48.30. Jordan placed second behind teammate Swoboda in the 200 IM with a time of 2:22.69.

Ladies' junior Sarah Harrison (Alexandria, La.) won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:07.06. Dyess claimed victory in the 50-yard freestyle as he swam the event in a time of 23.16 and also finished first in the 100-yard backstroke, swimming in a time of 57.77. Sophomore Brianna Serret (Alexandria, La.) won the 200-yard butterfly in a time of 2:16.05 and also won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:04.10. Teammate Margot Frost (Prairieville, La.) finished second behind Serret with a time of 1:05.81.

Gents' Mitchell Lulich (New Orleans) won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:17.60. Centenary dominated the Women's 100-yard breaststroke as Swoboda won the event and teammates Harrison and Madelyn Frederick (Slidell, La.) placed third with a time of 1:19.40.

Austin College's Ethan Nguuyen won the Men's 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.15 but three Gents: Ricky LaFleur (1:02.37), Tripp Montgomery (New Iberia, La., 1:04.94), and Ethan Roberts (Tyler, Texas, 1:10.32) placed second through fourth.

The Ladies and Gents now have about a month to prepare for the SCAC Championships to be held Feb. 12-15 in San Antonio, Texas. The NCAA Championships will be held in Greensboro, NC from March 18-21.

#GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity