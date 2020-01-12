Swimming Teams Place In Top Five At Austin College Invite

Sherman, Texas – The Centenary men's and women's swimming team returned to action on Saturday for the first time in the New Year as the Gents finished fourth and the Ladies third in the Austin College Invite at the Hannah Natatorium.

The Ladies finished with a final team score of 327 while the Gents earned a 233 mark. Oklahoma Christian University won the meet on both the men's and women's side. The host Austin College women finished fourth and the Austin men third.

The Gents, winners of a pair of dual meets against Millsaps earlier this season, were coming off of a fourth-place finish last month at the Hendrix Invite in Conway, Ark. The Ladies finished third at the Hendrix Invite and matched that on Saturday with their third-place finish in Sherman.

Ladies' junior Sarah Harrison (Alexandria, La.) finished third in the women's 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:41.73. Junior Chris Reese (Alexandria, La.) was the Gents' top finisher in the event on the men's side, finishing fifth and posting a time of 11:17.01. The Ladies excelled in the 200-yard breaststroke competition, finishing second through fifth led by sophomore Kaylin Swoboda (New Orleans) who swam in a time of 2:40.02.

Sophomore Brianna Serret (Alexandria, La.) won the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:01.32. She also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.71. Serret was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week for performances during meets swam the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 as she placed first in the 100 fly, beating her personal best time by two seconds for a finishing time of 58.29. She then finished first in the 200 fly as she recorded a time of 2:14.29 to set another personal best time by four seconds. She also finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.59. Serret helped lead the Ladies to second-place finishes in the 400 medley and the 400 free relay.

Centenary will host Austin College on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. for Senior Day and its final home meet of the season at the Centenary Fitness Center. Three seniors (Ellen Atkinson, Jessi Jordan, and Eddie Dyess) will be honored.

