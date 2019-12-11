Briana Serret Named SCAC Women’s Swimmer Of The Week

Posted: Dec 11, 2019

Lawrenceville, Ga. – Centenary sophomore Brianna Serret has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week for performances during meets swam the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

Serret (Alexandria, La.) led the Centenary swimming team to a third-place finish at the Hendrix Invite on Saturday in Conway, Ark. She placed first in the 100 fly, beating her personal best time by two seconds for a finishing time of 58.29. She then finished first in the 200 fly as she recorded a time of 2:14.29 to set another personal best time by four seconds.

She also finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.59. Serret helped lead the Ladies to second-place finishes in the 400 medley and the 400 free relay. Serret had a pair of third-place finishes in the 200 fly (2:18.76) and the 200 back (2:15.07) in the Hendrix College Classic last month.

The Maroon and White will return to action next month as the Ladies and Gents will participate in the Austin College Invite on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Sherman, Texas at 1 p.m.

#GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

