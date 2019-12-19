Baseball Program Releases 2020 Schedule

Shreveport – The Centenary baseball program released its 2020 season schedule on Friday as the Gents will begin the season on Friday, Feb. 7 with a non-conference game versus the East Texas Baptist University Tigers at 7 p.m. in Marshall, Texas.

Centenary then welcomes ETBU to Shehee Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 8 for a doubleheader with games at 1 and 4 p.m. The Gents face Louisiana College at home in another non-conference doubleheader on Feb. 15 at 2 and 5 p.m. and then are on the road for eight games until returning home to play host to Trinity for a three-game series (Feb. 13-14) to open Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

The Gents will play 40 regular-season games, 15 at home and 25 road/neutral contests. Centenary is away from home for their final seven games of the year with a pair of SCAC series' versus University of Dallas and Texas Lutheran and a single game at Louisiana College. The Maroon and White will play eight of 12 games at home from March 27 to April 14.

Centenary went 18-23-1 last season including a 10-8 mark in SCAC play. The Gents qualified for the SCAC conference tournament for the seventh-consecutive season.

Mike Diaz enters his 11th season as head coach of the Gents and 17th with the program as he served as associate head coach from 2005-2010. Diaz is a stellar 228-184-2 and 91-38 in SCAC play and guided the Gents to SCAC regular season championships in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2018. In 2017, the Gents made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, becoming only the third Centenary athletics team (and the first in more than a decade) to reach NCAA postseason play.

"Year in and year out we have one of the toughest schedules in the nation and this years' schedule is no exception," said Diaz.

"We have a schedule that will prepare us for our goals of winning a conference championship and reaching post season play. We have a good mix of older guys with championship experience and some younger guys who have the talent and hunger to help us out this year to reach our goals. We are looking forward to the spring and getting under way."

A link to the complete 2020 schedule can be found here: www.gocentenary.com/sports/bsb/2019-20/schedule

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity