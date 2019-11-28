Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday

Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday
Posted: Nov 28, 2019

Brownwood, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team will face the Howard Payne University Yellow Jackets in a non-conference game on Friday at 7 p.m. inside the Brownwood Coliseum.

The Gents (1-1) are coming off a dominating victory (84-51) over Millsaps on Nov. 19 at home in their last game. Howard Payne (1-3) lost 90-78 to Trinity on Monday in San Antonio. The teams met last season at the Gold Dome with Howard Payne picking up a 73-71 victory.

Centenary turned a 31-28 halftime lead against Millsaps into a rout as they outscored the Majors, 53-23, in the second half as the Maroon and White was led by senior Cedric Harris (Shreveport) who scored 25 points in 35 minutes of action and joined the 1,000-point club for his career as the former C.E. Byrd standout shot 10-17 from the field and 4-9 from three-point range. 

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) scored 22 points and had 18 rebounds, 17 coming on the defensive end, in 35 minutes of action.

Centenary received 25 points off the bench led by eight from sophomore forward Neil Hawkins (Titusville, Fla.). The Gents shot 47.8 percent from the field for the game and 8-21 from three-point range. Centenary also connected on 12 of 17 free throws

The Gents outrebounded the Majors 45-40 and held them to just 28.6 % shooting (16-56) from the floor, 6-22 from three-point range, and 13-25 from the free-throw line. The Maroon and White also forced Millsaps into 21 turnovers. 

Centenary will face Hardin-Simmons on Saturday in Abilene and then squares off with  LeTourneau on the road next Tuesday, Dec. 3. Centenary's next home game will be Saturday, Dec. 14 versus Louisiana College at 3 p.m.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule. 

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

