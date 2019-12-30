Men's Basketball Dominates Johnson and Wales, 92-54, To Remain Perfect In SCAC Play

Posted: Dec 30, 2019

Shreveport – The Centenary men's basketball team extended its winning streak to five with a 92-54 win over the Johnson and Wales Wildcats on Sunday in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at the Gold Dome.

The Gents (7-4, 4-0 SCAC) went to overtime on Sunday to defeat Colorado College but had no trouble with the Wildcats on Monday as they cruised to the 38-point victory. Johnson and Wales dropped to 2-9 and 1-3 in SCAC play with the loss. Centenary remained atop the conference standings with St. Thomas (4-0) who defeated Colorado College, 102-92, on Sunday. Southwestern (3-0) faces Trinity Monday evening at home. The Maroon and White also remained perfect (4-0) at home this season.

Centenary raced out to a 58-23 lead at halftime and shot a sizzling 50 % (36-72) from the floor for the game. The Gents made 11 of 32 (34.4 %) from three-point range and made nine of their 11 free throws. Centenary also outrebounded the Wildcats, 45-34 and forced 19 turnovers. The Gents held the Wildcats to 31.7 % (20-63) shooting from the field for the game. The margin of victory was the largest for Centenary since defeating Austin College by a score of 91-63 during the 2017-18 season. 

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) continued his sensational season with a team-high 25 points in 24 minutes of action. Prince scored 24 in Sunday's win and has now scored 20 or more points eight times this season and has reached double figures in all 11 of Centenary's games this season. He entered the game as the conference leader in points per game (21.6) and increased that mark to 21.9 after his performance on Monday.

Prince added 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals and shot 10-14 from the floor and was a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. Prince averages a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game which ranks second in the conference. Senior guard Cedric Harris (Shreveport) scored 21 points and like Prince, has reached double figures in all 11 of Centenary's games this season. He added six rebounds and shot 8-19 from the floor and went 5-13 from three-point range. Harris is averaging 19.3 points per game (second in the conference) and 8.0 rebounds per game which is tied for third-best in the conference.

Centenary received 30 bench points led by eight from freshman guard Ralph Johnson (New Iberia, La.). Sophomore guard AJ Hall (Thibodaux, La.) scored a season-high seven points in 16 minutes. Sophomore guard Kile Mingo (Cypress, Texas) scored eight points in 16 minutes and had three assists and one block. Mingo scored 19 points and had five rebounds on six of 11 shooting in Sunday's win.

Kaleb Atherley led the Wildcats with 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in 33 minutes. Ricky Poole added 10 points and Kade Glover and Jaerron Hunter combined for 16 points.

The Gents won their second game this season by at least 30 points after defeating Millsaps, 84-51, back on Nov. 19 at home and have won five games this season by double figures.

Centenary hits the road next weekend to face Schreiner (Jan. 3) and Trinity (Jan. 4) for a pair of conference games. The Gents are 3-4 on the road this season and have won their last two. The Gents return home for SCAC games against Southwestern (Jan. 10) and Texas Lutheran (Jan. 12) following this weekend's road trip.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

