Men's Basketball Faces ETBU On Road Monday
Posted: Dec 08, 2019

 

Marshall, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team will face the East Texas Baptist University Tigers in a non-conference game on Monday set for 7:30 p.m. at the Ornelas Gymnasium.

The Gents (2-3) return to Texas after falling 99-83 to the LeTourneau YellowJackets last Tuesday in Longview as they are set to play their fourth-straight road contest.

ETBU improved to 4-1 after beating Hendrix, 81-68, on Nov. 26 in its home opener. Centenary won both matchups last season and leads the all-time series, 7-3.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) continued his fine play in the early season as last season's Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year led the Gents with 26 points on 8 of 15 shooting last Tuesday against LeTourneau. Prince added five rebounds and two assists and has scored in double figures in all five games this season.

Senior guard and Shreveport native Cedric Harris, a 1,000 point scorer for his career, posted 19 points and five rebounds in 35 minutes against LeTourneau. Harris has now also scored in double digits in all five games this season for the Maroon and White.

Sophomore guard Kile Mingo (Cypress, Texas) added 13 points on 5-10 shooting in 30 minutes of action. He recorded four steals and made 3 of 7 of his three-point attempts. Neil Hawkins (Titusville, Fla.), Ralph Johnson (New Iberia, La.), and AJ Hall (Thibodaux, La.) combined for 20 points and 12 rebounds with Hawkins posting 10 boards.

Centenary's next home game will be Saturday, Dec. 14 versus Louisiana College at 3 p.m. The Gents will face Austin College and University of Dallas on the road for a pair of conference games on Dec. 20 and 21 before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule. 

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

