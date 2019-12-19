Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play At Austin College

Photo courtesy of Curt Youngblood.
Posted: Dec 19, 2019

Sherman, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team opens Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Friday as the Gents face Austin College at 2 p.m. at the Hughey Gymnasium.

Centenary (3-4) defeated Louisiana College, 76-66, last Saturday at home to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin College (3-4) lost 89-76 versus LeTourneau on Monday and has lost four-straight games.

The Gents, playing at home for the first time in nearly a month, outscored the Wildcats 42-31 in the second half after trailing by a point (35-34) at halftime. The teams split the season series after the Wildcats defeated the Gents, 71-66, back on Nov. 12 in Pineville.

The Maroon and White were led in scoring by sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) as he posted 18 points in 36 minutes, making 8 of 12 shots from the field and two of five from three-point range. Prince, last season's SCAC Newcomer of the Year, has reached double figures in all seven of Centenary's games this season. He added nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

Prince leads the SCAC in scoring with 21.1 points per game while teammate senior Cedric Harris (Shreveport) is third averaging 18.7 PPG. Prince is also second in the league in rebounding at 9.4 per game and Harris ranks sixth with 8.0 per game.

Centenary's road trip continues with another SCAC contest on Saturday at 2 p.m. against the University of Dallas before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule. 

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

