Men's Basketball Defeats Southwestern In SCAC Play

Men's Basketball Defeats Southwestern In SCAC Play
Posted: Jan 10, 2020

Shreveport – The Centenary men's basketball team raced out to a 15-point halftime lead over the Southwestern Pirates on Friday and picked up an 84-74 victory in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference contest at the Gold Dome.

The Gents (8-6, 5-2 SCAC) improved to 5-0 at home this season and have won six of their last eight games. Southwestern fell to 7-6 and 3-3 in SCAC play. Centenary has won six of its eight games this season by double digits.

Centenary senior guard Cedric Harris (Shreveport) had a superb performance with 25 points and 17 rebounds in 31 minutes and made eight of 18 shots from the field. Four other Gents joined Harris in double figures with freshman forward Seth Thomas (Kilgore, Texas) scoring a season-high 18 points in 36 minutes and adding nine rebounds. He hit five of his 11 shots from the floor and made seven of nine free throw attempts.

Harris has reached double figures in all 14 games this season. He entered Friday fifth in the league in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game and tops in the conference in field goal percentage (.536) and blocks. He ranked 11th in both assists and free throw percentage and was tied for seventh in offensive rebounds and third in defensive rebounds.

Sophomore guard Kile Mingo (Cypress, Texas) scored 12 points, his seventh time to reach double digits this season. Mingo added three assists and two rebounds and made two of five from three-point range. Sophomore forward Neil Hawkins (Titusville, Fla.) scored 11 points and had five rebounds and three blocks in 27 minutes. Sophomore guard AJ Hall (Thibodaux, La.) scored in double figures for the second-straight game with 10 points in 23 minutes off of the bench. Hall had a season-best 17 on Saturday at Trinity.

Centenary shot 46.3 % for the game (25-54) and made 10 of its 30 three-point attempts. The Gents were also solid from the free-throw line, making 24 of 30 shots and outrebounded the Pirates, 45-35. Centenary forced 12 turnovers and picked up five blocks and four steals.

Southwestern was led in scoring by Brandon Alexander's 16 points. He played 33 minutes and had five rebounds and four assists. Kyle Poerschke scored 14 points and Preston Hannah and Kyle Howard combined for 23 points and 13 rebounds. The Pirates shot 38.1 % for the game from the floor but missed 21 of 30 three-point attempts and missed 12 free throws.

The Gents face Texas Lutheran on Sunday at Noon in another SCAC contest. Texas Lutheran (8-5, 5-1 SCAC) defeated previously unbeaten St. Thomas on the road on Friday. Live stats and live video stream will be available for the game.

Admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

Men's Basketball To Face Southwestern Friday In SCAC Play
January 10, 2020 Men's Basketball To Face Southwestern Friday In SCAC Play
Men's Basketball Defeats Southwestern In SCAC Play
January 10, 2020 Men's Basketball Defeats Southwestern In SCAC Play
Men's Basketball Falls For First Time In SCAC Play
January 4, 2020 Men's Basketball Falls For First Time In SCAC Play
Men's Basketball Drops SCAC Contest At Trinity
January 4, 2020 Men's Basketball Drops SCAC Contest At Trinity
Men's Basketball Dominates Johnson and Wales, 92-54, To Remain Perfect In SCAC Play
December 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Dominates Johnson and Wales, 92-54, To Remain Perfect In SCAC Play
Ty Prince Named Player Of The Week By LSWA
December 30, 2019 Ty Prince Named Player Of The Week By LSWA
Gents Remain Undefeated In SCAC Play With Victory Over Colorado College
December 29, 2019 Gents Remain Undefeated In SCAC Play With Victory Over Colorado College
Men's Basketball To Face Colorado College At Home In SCAC Play
December 25, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face Colorado College At Home In SCAC Play
Cedric Harris Named SCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
December 23, 2019 Cedric Harris Named SCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
Cedric Harris Named Player of Week By LSWA
December 23, 2019 Cedric Harris Named Player of Week By LSWA
Men's Basketball Remains Unbeaten In SCAC Play With Victory Over Dallas
December 21, 2019 Men's Basketball Remains Unbeaten In SCAC Play With Victory Over Dallas
Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College
December 20, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College
Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play At Austin College
December 19, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play At Austin College
Men's Basketball Defeats Louisiana College At Home
December 14, 2019 Men's Basketball Defeats Louisiana College At Home
Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Louisiana College
December 13, 2019 Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Louisiana College
Men's Basketball Falls On Road At ETBU Monday
December 9, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls On Road At ETBU Monday
Men's Basketball Faces ETBU On Road Monday
December 8, 2019 Men's Basketball Faces ETBU On Road Monday
Men's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game Tuesday At LeTourneau
December 3, 2019 Men's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game Tuesday At LeTourneau
Men's Basketball Set To Face LeTourneau Tuesday On Road
December 2, 2019 Men's Basketball Set To Face LeTourneau Tuesday On Road
Men's Basketball Falls At Hardin-Simmons On Saturday
November 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls At Hardin-Simmons On Saturday
Men's Basketball Picks Up Road Win Over Howard Payne
November 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Picks Up Road Win Over Howard Payne
Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday
November 28, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday
Men's Basketball Cruises Past Millsaps In Home Opener, 84-51
November 19, 2019 Men's Basketball Cruises Past Millsaps In Home Opener, 84-51
Men's Basketball Squares Off With Millsaps Tuesday In Home Opener
November 18, 2019 Men's Basketball Squares Off With Millsaps Tuesday In Home Opener
Men's Basketball Opens Season with 71-66 Loss at Louisiana College
November 13, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens Season with 71-66 Loss at Louisiana College
Men's Basketball Opens Regular Season At Louisiana College On Tuesday
November 11, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens Regular Season At Louisiana College On Tuesday
Men's Basketball Drops Exhibition At Northwestern State, 84-57
November 6, 2019 Men's Basketball Drops Exhibition At Northwestern State, 84-57
Men's Basketball Picked Second In SCAC In Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Men's Basketball Picked Second In SCAC In Preseason Coaches' Poll
Men's Basketball Set To Face Northwestern State In Exhibition
November 4, 2019 Men's Basketball Set To Face Northwestern State In Exhibition
Men's Basketball Falls to LSU-S In Exhibition, 74-64
October 31, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls to LSU-S In Exhibition, 74-64
Men's Basketball To Face LSU-S In Exhibition On Wednesday
October 30, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face LSU-S In Exhibition On Wednesday
Men's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Men's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule