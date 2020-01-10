Men's Basketball To Face Southwestern Friday In SCAC Play

Men's Basketball To Face Southwestern Friday In SCAC Play
Posted: Jan 10, 2020

Shreveport – The Centenary men's basketball team returns home Friday to face the Southwestern University Pirates in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference contest set for 5:30 p.m. at the Gold Dome.

The Gents (7-6, 4-2 SCAC) dropped a pair of conference games on the road last weekend to Schreiner and Trinity after starting 4-0 in SAC play. Centenary has still won five of its last seven games overall and sits in third place in the conference standings. Southwestern enters Friday's game at 7-5 overall and 3-2 in SCAC play. The Pirates lost 77-69 at Texas Lutheran on Jan. 3 in their most recent game.

The Gents are unbeaten (4-0) this season at home with an average margin of victory of 23 points including two blowout wins over Millsaps (84-51) and Johnson and Wales (92-54). Centenary defeated Colorado College 83-75 in overtime on Dec. 29 and then picked up the 38-point win over Johnson and Wales the following day in its last home appearance.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) led the Gents with 24 points in 38 minutes against Trinity on Sunday. He added eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Prince has now scored in double figures in all 13 of Centenary's games this season and has scored 20 or more points nine times, including five of his last six games.

Prince leads the team and is the SCAC's leading scorer averaging 21.2 points per game. Prince has four double doubles this season and scored 59 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in three games this past week. He ranks fifth in the league in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game and tops the conference in field goal percentage (.536) and blocks and is 11th in both assists and free throw percentage. He is tied for seventh in offensive rebounds and third in defensive rebounds. Prince's 21.2 points per game rank him in the top 50 in the nation in all of division III.

Sophomore guard AJ Hall (Thibodaux, La.) scored a season-high 17 points off the bench in 23 minutes on Sunday. He added three rebounds and had two steals and made seven of 12 shots. Senior guard Cedric Harris (Shreveport) scored 10 points in 32 minutes, reaching double figures for the 13th time this season. Harris ranks in the top five in scoring (fourth) and is sixth in rebounding in the conference and is second on the team behind teammate Prince averaging 18.2 points per game. Harris has made 50 three-point field goals, best in the conference, and has grabbed the most defensive rebounds (84) in the conference. Prince and Harris are third and fourth in the SCAC in minutes played.

Centenary ranks third in the SCAC in scoring offense, averaging 76.7 points per game and is fourth in scoring defense. The Gents are fourth in field goal percentage and second in field goal percentage defense. The Maroon and White average 40.4 rebounds per game, second best in the conference. The Gents rank second in blocked shots and third in steals.

The Gents welcome Texas Lutheran to the Gold Dome on Sunday at Noon and will be on the road next weekend to face St. Thomas on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. in Houston.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

 

 

 

Men's Basketball To Face Southwestern Friday In SCAC Play
January 10, 2020 Men's Basketball To Face Southwestern Friday In SCAC Play
Men's Basketball Defeats Southwestern In SCAC Play
January 10, 2020 Men's Basketball Defeats Southwestern In SCAC Play
Men's Basketball Falls For First Time In SCAC Play
January 4, 2020 Men's Basketball Falls For First Time In SCAC Play
Men's Basketball Drops SCAC Contest At Trinity
January 4, 2020 Men's Basketball Drops SCAC Contest At Trinity
Men's Basketball Dominates Johnson and Wales, 92-54, To Remain Perfect In SCAC Play
December 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Dominates Johnson and Wales, 92-54, To Remain Perfect In SCAC Play
Ty Prince Named Player Of The Week By LSWA
December 30, 2019 Ty Prince Named Player Of The Week By LSWA
Gents Remain Undefeated In SCAC Play With Victory Over Colorado College
December 29, 2019 Gents Remain Undefeated In SCAC Play With Victory Over Colorado College
Men's Basketball To Face Colorado College At Home In SCAC Play
December 25, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face Colorado College At Home In SCAC Play
Cedric Harris Named SCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
December 23, 2019 Cedric Harris Named SCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
Cedric Harris Named Player of Week By LSWA
December 23, 2019 Cedric Harris Named Player of Week By LSWA
Men's Basketball Remains Unbeaten In SCAC Play With Victory Over Dallas
December 21, 2019 Men's Basketball Remains Unbeaten In SCAC Play With Victory Over Dallas
Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College
December 20, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College
Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play At Austin College
December 19, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play At Austin College
Men's Basketball Defeats Louisiana College At Home
December 14, 2019 Men's Basketball Defeats Louisiana College At Home
Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Louisiana College
December 13, 2019 Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Louisiana College
Men's Basketball Falls On Road At ETBU Monday
December 9, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls On Road At ETBU Monday
Men's Basketball Faces ETBU On Road Monday
December 8, 2019 Men's Basketball Faces ETBU On Road Monday
Men's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game Tuesday At LeTourneau
December 3, 2019 Men's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game Tuesday At LeTourneau
Men's Basketball Set To Face LeTourneau Tuesday On Road
December 2, 2019 Men's Basketball Set To Face LeTourneau Tuesday On Road
Men's Basketball Falls At Hardin-Simmons On Saturday
November 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls At Hardin-Simmons On Saturday
Men's Basketball Picks Up Road Win Over Howard Payne
November 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Picks Up Road Win Over Howard Payne
Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday
November 28, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday
Men's Basketball Cruises Past Millsaps In Home Opener, 84-51
November 19, 2019 Men's Basketball Cruises Past Millsaps In Home Opener, 84-51
Men's Basketball Squares Off With Millsaps Tuesday In Home Opener
November 18, 2019 Men's Basketball Squares Off With Millsaps Tuesday In Home Opener
Men's Basketball Opens Season with 71-66 Loss at Louisiana College
November 13, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens Season with 71-66 Loss at Louisiana College
Men's Basketball Opens Regular Season At Louisiana College On Tuesday
November 11, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens Regular Season At Louisiana College On Tuesday
Men's Basketball Drops Exhibition At Northwestern State, 84-57
November 6, 2019 Men's Basketball Drops Exhibition At Northwestern State, 84-57
Men's Basketball Picked Second In SCAC In Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Men's Basketball Picked Second In SCAC In Preseason Coaches' Poll
Men's Basketball Set To Face Northwestern State In Exhibition
November 4, 2019 Men's Basketball Set To Face Northwestern State In Exhibition
Men's Basketball Falls to LSU-S In Exhibition, 74-64
October 31, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls to LSU-S In Exhibition, 74-64
Men's Basketball To Face LSU-S In Exhibition On Wednesday
October 30, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face LSU-S In Exhibition On Wednesday
Men's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Men's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule