Men's Basketball Falls On Road At ETBU Monday

Marshall, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team lost 85-69 to the East Texas Baptist University Tigers in a non-conference game on Monday at the Ornelas Gymnasium.

The Gents (2-4) were playing their fourth-consecutive road contest while ETBU (5-1) was playing at home for just the second time all season. Centenary had its brief two-game winning streak snapped against the Tigers but still leads the all-time series, 7-4.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) was once again red hot on the offensive end of the court for the Gents, as he poured in 27 points on 11 of 23 shooting and added 11 rebounds. Prince, last season's Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year, scored 26 in Centenary's last game on Tuesday at LeTourneau as he scored 26 on 8 of 15 shooting along with five rebounds and two assists. Prince has reached double figures in all six of Centenary's games this season and played all 40 minutes on Tuesday.

Senior guard and Shreveport native Cedric Harris, a 1,000 point scorer for his career, scored 24 on 9 of 19 shooting in 37 minutes of action. Harris was 6-15 from three-point range and had seven rebounds and two steals. Harris scored 19 points and had five rebounds last week against LeTourneau. Harris, like his teammate Prince, has now scored in double digits in all six games this season for the Maroon and White.

Harris topped the 20-point mark for the third time this season while Prince scored at least 20 for the fourth time. Prince entered Tuesday's game fourth in the SCAC in points with 103 and now has 130 to rank second in the league. Centenary also entered Tuesday's play third overall in the conference in scoring average at 78.6 points per game.

Prince also ranked fifth in the conference in rebounds with 46 and moves up to second after his third double-digit rebounding performance of the season. The Gents entered Tuesday's game fourth in the SCAC in rebounding at 41.8 per game and fourth in field goal percentage (43.2).

Neil Hawkins (Titusville, Fla.) and freshman forward Joseph Wiggins (Bossier City) combined for 12 points and nine rebounds. Robby Dooley and Nathan Fontenot led the way for the Tigers as the duo combined to score 49 points, connecting on 9 of 16 shots behind the arc. Both teams shot well on Tuesday as the Gents finished 41.9 % from the floor (26-62) and the Tigers 45.1, making 32 of 71 attempts.

The two teams combined to make 25 three-point baskets and each team missed just one free throw, as the Gents sank seven of eight shots and the Tigers six of seven. Centenary held the advantage in rebounds, 40-36. ETBU took a 38-29 lead at halftime and then the teams combined to score 87 points in the final 40 minutes.

Centenary finally returns home on Saturday, Dec. 14 versus Louisiana College at 3 p.m. at the Gold Dome. The Gents will face Austin College and University of Dallas on the road for a pair of conference games on Dec. 20 and 21 before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule.

