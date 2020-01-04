Men's Basketball Drops SCAC Contest At Trinity

Posted: Jan 04, 2020

San Antonio, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team dropped an 81-60 decision on Saturday in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play to the Trinity Tigers at the William H. Bell Athletic Center.

The Gents, who entered the weekend undefeated in SCAC play, lost to Schreiner 72-65 on Friday and are now 7-6 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Centenary has still won five of its last seven games overall and sits in third place in the conference standings.

Centenary fell behind at halftime, 49-26, as Trinity (4-7, 2-2 SCAC) evened its conference record. The Gents outscored the Tigers 34-32 in the second half. The Gents' offense uncharacteristically struggled on Saturday, shooting just 33.3 % (24-72) from the floor and 20 % (6-30) from three-point range. Centenary was outrebounded 52-39 and missed eight free throws. Trinity shot 46.9 % from the field and made 11 of 23 three point attempts. The Tigers had 23 assists on 30 made baskets and collected nine steals and five blocks.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) led the Gents with 24 points in 38 minutes. He added eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Prince has now scored in double figures in all 13 of Centenary's games this season and has scored 20 or more points nine times, including five of his last six games. Prince entered the game as the SCAC's leading scorer averaging 21.9 points per game. Prince has four double doubles this season and scored 59 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in three games this week. Prince was named the men's college basketball Player-of-the-Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association on Monday.

Sophomore guard AJ Hall (Thibodaux, La.) scored a season-high 17 points off the bench in 23 minutes. He added three rebounds and had two steals and made seven of 12 shots. Senior guard Cedric Harris (Shreveport) scored 10 points in 32 minutes, reaching double figures for the 13th time this season. Harris ranks in the top five in scoring and rebounding in the conference and is second on the team behind teammate Prince averaging 18.2 points per game.

Five Trinity players scored in double figures led by Jordan Lippman's 15. AJ Clark and Ben Hanley each posted double doubles and three Tigers had at least five assists.

The Gents return home for SCAC games against Southwestern (Jan. 10) and Texas Lutheran (Jan. 12) next weekend at the Gold Dome.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

 

