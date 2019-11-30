Men's Basketball Falls At Hardin-Simmons On Saturday

Abilene, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team fell 73-64 in a non-conference game on Saturday to the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys at the Mabee Complex.

The Gents dropped to 2-2 on the season while the Cowboys improved to 4-2. Hardin-Simmons led 31-24 at halftime and edged the Maroon and White, 42-40, in the second half.

Centenary had three players score in double figures led by senior guard Cedric Harris (Shreveport) who had 26 points and 14 rebounds in 36 minutes of action. Harris was 9-21 from the field and 5-11 from three-point range.

Harris is averaging 19.3 points per game and has scored in double digits in all four games this season and his 26 on Saturday are a season high.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Freshman guard Ralph Johnson (New Iberia, La.) scored 10 points in 32 minutes. The Gents shot 34.8 % from the field and outrebounded the Cowboys, 48-45.

Three Hardin-Simmons players scored in double figures led by Kyle Brennon's 16. Chris Barrett and Keenan Holdman combined for 22 points. The Cowboys committed 16 turnovers and scored 20 points off those turnovers.

Centenary stays on the road as they face LeTourneau on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for a non-conference contest in Longview, Texas at 7:30 p.m.

