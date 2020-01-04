Men's Basketball Falls For First Time In SCAC Play

Men's Basketball Falls For First Time In SCAC Play
Posted: Jan 04, 2020

Kerrville, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team lost for the first time in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Friday as the Gents fell, 72-65, to the Schreiner Mountaineers at the Stephens Family Arena.

The Gents (7-5, 4-1 SCAC) had their five-game winning streak snapped with the loss while Schreiner improved to 3-7 and 1-2 in SCAC play. Senior guard Cedric Harris (Shreveport) led the way with 15 points in 35 minutes of action. He added six rebounds and two assists as he has now scored in double figures in all 12 of Centenary's games this season.

Centenary shot 40.3 % (25-62) from the floor for the game and made eight of 10 free throws. The Gents uncharacteristically struggled from three-point range, making just seven of 28 shots. Schreiner edged the Gents in rebounding by one, 35-34. Centenary had eight steals and forced 15 turnovers.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) scored 10 points and had four rebounds and three assists. Prince, like his teammate Harris, has scored in double figures in all 12 of Centenary's games this season. Prince entered the game as the SCAC's leading scorer, averaging 21.9 points per game and has scored 59 points in the Gents' last three games. Prince shot 5-15 shots from the floor but missed all seven of his three-point attempts.

Freshman guard Ralph Johnson (New Iberia, La.) scored 10 points in 22 minutes, making five of his seven shots. Johnson scored eight points off of the bench in Monday's blowout win at home over Johnson and Wales. Sophomore guard Kile Mingo (Cypress, Texas) and sophomore forward Neil Hawkins (Titusville, Fla.) combined for 17 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard AJ Hall (Thibodaux, La.) and freshman forward Seth Thomas (Kilgore, Texas) each scored five points off of the bench.

Schreiner was led by Matthew Rindahl's 22 points and 14 rebounds. Paul Wells scored 18 and Alex Dehoyos added 11. Cameron Davis scored nine off the bench in 20 minutes of action. The Mountaineers shot 44.9 % (22-49) from the floor and outscored the Gents by 12 (39-27) in the second half after Centenary held a 38-33 lead at halftime.

Centenary continues its road trip with a game against Trinity (3-7, 1-2 SCAC) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in San Antonio. The Gents return home for SCAC games against Southwestern (Jan. 10) and Texas Lutheran (Jan. 12) following Saturday's game.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

 

