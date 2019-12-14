Men's Basketball Defeats Louisiana College At Home

Shreveport – The Centenary men's basketball team defeated the Louisiana College Wildcats, 76-66, in a non-conference game on Saturday afternoon at the Gold Dome.

The Gents (3-4) outscored the Wildcats 42-31 in the second half after trailing by a point (35-34) at halftime. Louisiana College fell to 4-2 with the loss. The teams split the season series after the Wildcats defeated the Gents, 71-66, back on Nov. 12 in Pineville.

Centenary, playing at home for the first time in nearly a month, was led in scoring by sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) as he posted 18 points in 36 minutes, making 8 of 12 shots from the field and two of five from three-point range. Prince, last season's Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year, has reached double figures in all seven of Centenary's games this season. He added nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

Prince, who entered Saturday's action leading the SCAC in points per game and second in rebounds per game, had 27 points and 11 rebounds last Monday at ETBU. Sophomore guard Kile Mingo (Cypress, Texas) had 15 points on 6 of 14 shooting and made three of eight three-point baskets. Sophomore forward Neil Hawkins (Titusville, Fla.) scored 13 points, his second double-digit performance of the season and added five rebounds and three blocks.

Senior guard and Shreveport native Cedric Harris, honored before the game for joining the 1,000 career points club last month, recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Gents shot 46.9 percent from the floor (30-64) and received 16 points from their bench led by eight from freshman guard CJ Small (Clarence, La.) in 15 minutes of action.

Harris, like his teammate Prince, has now scored in double digits in all seven games this season for the Maroon and White. Centenary, who entered Saturday's game averaging 77 points per game (fourth-best in the conference) was right near its average with 76 on Saturday.

Louisiana College had two players reach double figures in points on Saturday, led by Jaylen Rhone's 15 and 12 from Kae'ron Baker's 12. KJ Bilbo and Louis Blakes combined for 16 points and 13 rebounds. Centenary's defense held the Wildcats to 36.8 % shooting and forced Louisiana College into 18 turnovers.

The Gents will face Austin College and University of Dallas on the road for a pair of conference games on Dec. 20 and 21 before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity