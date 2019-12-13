Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Louisiana College

Shreveport – The Centenary men's basketball team will face the Louisiana College Wildcats in a non-conference game set for 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Gold Dome.

Live stats are available at www.gocentenary.com as well as live video via College TV ticket at: www.collegetvticket.com/portal/centenary.

The Gents, back at home for the first time in nearly a month, face the Wildcats for the second time this season after falling in their season opener on Nov. 12 in Pineville by a score of 71-66. Centenary (2-4) lost 85-69 at ETBU on Monday in its last game. Louisiana College is 3-2 on the young season after a victory over Howard-Payne on Monday and faces Hardin-Simmons at home tonight. Centenary won its only home game of the season, routing Millsaps by a score of 84-51 on Nov. 19.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) was once again red hot on the offensive end of the court for the Gents on Monday against ETBU, as he poured in 27 points on 11 of 23 shooting and added 11 rebounds. Prince, last season's Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year, has reached double figures in all six of Centenary's games this season and played all 40 minutes on Tuesday. Prince leads the SCAC in points per game and ranks second in rebounds per game

Senior guard and Shreveport native Cedric Harris, a 1,000 point scorer for his career, scored 24 on 9 of 19 shooting in 37 minutes of action. Harris was 6-15 from three-point range and had seven rebounds and two steals. Harris, like his teammate Prince, has now scored in double digits in all six games this season for the Maroon and White. Harris ranks fourth in points per game as he and Prince have helped lead the Gents to the fourth-best scoring offense in the league.

Centenary averages 77.0 points per game and 41.5 rebounds per game and is led by the duo of Harris and Price who are averaging 20.0 PPG and 21.7 PPG respectively. Prince leads the team with 9.5 rebounds per game while Harris averages 7.3.

Saturday will be a big day at the Gold Dome as Centenary athletics will welcome the Plant A Seed Youth Foundation for 'Plant A Seed Day'.

The Plant A Seed Youth Foundation will distribute toys and brand new pairs of NIKE shoes to attendees representing the Foundation following the Ladies' game against Mississippi University for Women before the men's game. Cedric Harris will also be presented with a commemorative ball recognizing his 1,000 career points achievement prior to tipoff of the men's game.

The Gents will face Austin College and University of Dallas on the road for a pair of conference games on Dec. 20 and 21 before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity