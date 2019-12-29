Gents Remain Undefeated In SCAC Play With Victory Over Colorado College

Shreveport – The Centenary men's basketball team remained undefeated in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play with an 83-75 victory in overtime on Sunday over the Colorado College Tigers at the Gold Dome.

The Gents improved to 6-4 and 3-0 in the SCAC while Colorado College dropped to 2-7 and 0-3 in the SCAC. Centenary is tied atop the conference standings with St. Thomas (3-0) and Southwestern (2-0) who plays Schreiner at home Sunday evening.

Centenary will next face Johnson and Wales on Monday in another conference contest set for 1 p.m. Live stats and live video via College TV Ticket will be available and admission is FREE. Johnson and Wales dropped to 2-8 and 1-2 in SCAC play with an 88-51 loss at St. Thomas on Sunday.

The Gents won their fourth-straight game and improved to 3-0 at home this season. Centenary held a slight lead, 31-29, at halftime and then the Tigers outscored the Gents, 39-37, in the second half to send the game to OT before the Maroon and White outscored the Tigers, 15-7, to secure the win.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) led Centenary with 24 points in 40 minutes of action. He added six rebounds, three assists, and two steals and made several clutch free throws in the second half and overtime, going 7-11 from the line.

Prince, who entered the game as the top scorer in the league averaging 21.3 points per game, reached double figures for the 10th time in 10 games this season and scored 20 or more points for the seventh time. He also entered Sunday's play second in the SCAC in rebounding, averaging 8.3 rebounds per game. Prince has scored 68 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his last three games.

Centenary shot 71.4 % (15-21) from the free throw line. The Gents picked up 10 steals and four blocks and only turned the ball over nine times while forcing 17 Tiger turnovers.

Sophomore guard Kile Mingo (Cypress, Texas) had 19 points on six of 11 shooting from the floor, Mingo made five of eight shots from three-point range and picked up five rebounds in 31 minutes played. Senior guard Cedric Harris (Shreveport) scored 11 points and had eight rebounds. Harris, the reigning SCAC and LSWA Men's Basketball Player of the Week, scored in double digits for the 10th time, reaching double figures in every Centenary game so far this season. Harris entered Sunday's game second in the conference in scoring and third in rebounding. Freshman forward Seth Thomas (Kilgore, Texas) added 11 points off of the bench in 17 minutes of action.

Cooxooeii Black led the Tigers with 22 points and added 13 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. Eric Jonas scored 20 with eight rebounds and Aaron Acosta scored 15 points.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity