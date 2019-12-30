Ty Prince Named Player Of The Week By LSWA

Baton Rouge - Centenary sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) was named the men's college basketball Player-of-the-Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association for games played from Dec. 23-29, it was announced on Monday.

Prince, the leading scorer in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference averaging 21.9 points per game, has now scored 20 or more points eight times this season and has reached double figures in all 11 of Centenary's games this season. He scored a team-high 24 points in Centenary's 83-75 overtime win at home over Colorado College on Sunday and added six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Prince made several clutch free throws in the second half and overtime, going 7-11 from the line against the Tigers.

The sensational sophomore then scored 25 points on Monday in a 92-54 blowout win over the Johnson and Wales Wildcats, just prior to the Player-of-the-Week honor being announced.

Prince added 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals and shot 10-14 from the floor and was a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line in Monday's victory. Prince averages a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game which ranks second in the conference.

Prince's honor marked the second week in a row a Centenary player earned award after teammate Cedric Harris (Shreveport) was named POW on Dec. 23.

The Gents (7-4, 4-0 SCAC) extended their winning streak to five and improved to 4-0 at home this season. Centenary remained tied atop the conference standings through two weekends of play.

Centenary hits the road next weekend to face Schreiner (Jan. 3) and Trinity (Jan. 4) for a pair of conference games. The Gents are 3-4 on the road this season and have won their last two. The Gents return home for SCAC games against Southwestern (Jan. 10) and Texas Lutheran (Jan. 12) following this weekend's road trip.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events

LSWA Players-of-the-Week

November - LSU's Skylar Mays

Dec. 1-8 - LSU's Emmitt Williams

Dec. 9-15 - McNeese's Sha'Markus Kennedy

Dec. 16-22 - Centenary's Cedric Harris

Dec. 23-29 – Centenary's Ty Prince

