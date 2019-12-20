Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College

Sherman, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team opened Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Friday with an 82-73 victory over the Austin College 'Roos at the Hughey Gymnasium.

The Gents (4-4, 1-0 SCAC) won their second game in a row after defeating Louisiana College, 76-66, last Saturday at home. Centenary won its conference opener for the second-straight season after beating the University of Dallas at home last season.

Centenary's dynamic duo of senior Cedric Harris (Shreveport) and sophomore Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) delivered again on Friday as the two combined for 52 points with Harris notching 28 and Prince 24. Each played 33 minutes and Harris added 10 rebounds while Prince posted five assists and four rebounds.

Harris was 10 of 23 from the field including seven of 18 from three-point range and Prince connected on eight of 13 shots from the field and was four of six from behind the arc. Freshman guard Ralph Johnson (New Iberia, La.) added 10 points and five assists in 30 minutes. Centenary shot 44.6 % (29-65) from the field and 44.1 % (15-34) from three-point range.

The Gents and 'Roos were tied at 39-39 at halftime and then the Maroon and White outscored the hosts 43-34 in the second half. Michael Holland led Austin College with 28 points and had a team-high nine rebounds. Devin Roland was the only other player in double figures for the 'Roos with 19. Austin College shot 44.4 % (28-63) from the field for the game. Centenary forced the 'Roos into 26 turnovers and the Gents had 14 steals and 23 defensive rebounds.

Prince entered Friday's contest as the SCAC's leading scorer, averaging 21.1 points per game while Harris was third averaging 18.7 PPG. Prince was second in the league in rebounding at 9.4 per game and Harris ranks sixth with 8.0 per game.

Centenary's road trip continues with another SCAC contest on Saturday at 2 p.m. against the University of Dallas before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events.