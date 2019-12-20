Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College

Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College
Posted: Dec 20, 2019

Sherman, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team opened Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Friday with an 82-73 victory over the Austin College 'Roos at the Hughey Gymnasium.

The Gents (4-4, 1-0 SCAC) won their second game in a row after defeating Louisiana College, 76-66, last Saturday at home. Centenary won its conference opener for the second-straight season after beating the University of Dallas at home last season.

Centenary's dynamic duo of senior Cedric Harris (Shreveport) and sophomore Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) delivered again on Friday as the two combined for 52 points with Harris notching 28 and Prince 24. Each played 33 minutes and Harris added 10 rebounds while Prince posted five assists and four rebounds.

Harris was 10 of 23 from the field including seven of 18 from three-point range and Prince connected on eight of 13 shots from the field and was four of six from behind the arc. Freshman guard Ralph Johnson (New Iberia, La.) added 10 points and five assists in 30 minutes. Centenary shot 44.6 % (29-65) from the field and 44.1 % (15-34) from three-point range.

The Gents and 'Roos were tied at 39-39 at halftime and then the Maroon and White outscored the hosts 43-34 in the second half. Michael Holland led Austin College with 28 points and had a team-high nine rebounds. Devin Roland was the only other player in double figures for the 'Roos with 19. Austin College shot 44.4 % (28-63) from the field for the game. Centenary forced the 'Roos into 26 turnovers and the Gents had 14 steals and 23 defensive rebounds.  

Prince entered Friday's contest as the SCAC's leading scorer, averaging 21.1 points per game while Harris was third averaging 18.7 PPG. Prince was second in the league in rebounding at 9.4 per game and Harris ranks sixth with 8.0 per game.

Centenary's road trip continues with another SCAC contest on Saturday at 2 p.m. against the University of Dallas before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule. 

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

 

Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College
December 20, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College
Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play At Austin College
December 19, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play At Austin College
Men's Basketball Defeats Louisiana College At Home
December 14, 2019 Men's Basketball Defeats Louisiana College At Home
Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Louisiana College
December 13, 2019 Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Louisiana College
Men's Basketball Falls On Road At ETBU Monday
December 9, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls On Road At ETBU Monday
Men's Basketball Faces ETBU On Road Monday
December 8, 2019 Men's Basketball Faces ETBU On Road Monday
Men's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game Tuesday At LeTourneau
December 3, 2019 Men's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game Tuesday At LeTourneau
Men's Basketball Set To Face LeTourneau Tuesday On Road
December 2, 2019 Men's Basketball Set To Face LeTourneau Tuesday On Road
Men's Basketball Falls At Hardin-Simmons On Saturday
November 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls At Hardin-Simmons On Saturday
Men's Basketball Picks Up Road Win Over Howard Payne
November 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Picks Up Road Win Over Howard Payne
Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday
November 28, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday
Men's Basketball Cruises Past Millsaps In Home Opener, 84-51
November 19, 2019 Men's Basketball Cruises Past Millsaps In Home Opener, 84-51
Men's Basketball Squares Off With Millsaps Tuesday In Home Opener
November 18, 2019 Men's Basketball Squares Off With Millsaps Tuesday In Home Opener
Men's Basketball Opens Season with 71-66 Loss at Louisiana College
November 13, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens Season with 71-66 Loss at Louisiana College
Men's Basketball Opens Regular Season At Louisiana College On Tuesday
November 11, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens Regular Season At Louisiana College On Tuesday
Men's Basketball Drops Exhibition At Northwestern State, 84-57
November 6, 2019 Men's Basketball Drops Exhibition At Northwestern State, 84-57
Men's Basketball Picked Second In SCAC In Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Men's Basketball Picked Second In SCAC In Preseason Coaches' Poll
Men's Basketball Set To Face Northwestern State In Exhibition
November 4, 2019 Men's Basketball Set To Face Northwestern State In Exhibition
Men's Basketball Falls to LSU-S In Exhibition, 74-64
October 31, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls to LSU-S In Exhibition, 74-64
Men's Basketball To Face LSU-S In Exhibition On Wednesday
October 30, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face LSU-S In Exhibition On Wednesday
Men's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Men's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule