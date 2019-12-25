Men's Basketball To Face Colorado College At Home In SCAC Play

Shreveport – The Centenary men's basketball team will face the Colorado College Tigers on Sunday in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Game set for Noon at the Gold Dome.

Live stats and live video via College TV Ticket will be available and admission is FREE. Centenary continues their homestand as the Maroon and White faces Johnson and Wales on Monday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.

The Gents (5-4, 2-0 SCAC) enter Sunday's contest riding a three-game winning streak after a 77-62 victory over the University of Dallas on Dec. 21 in Irving, Texas. Centenary opened SCAC play with an 82-73 win over Austin College the day prior and have won their first two conference games for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Centenary is tied for first place in the conference standings with St. Thomas and Southwestern after the opening weekend of SCAC play. Colorado College (2-6, 0-2 SCAC) has lost three-straight games and has dropped each of its conference games by a single point, 66-65 to Southwestern and 64-63 to Texas Lutheran. The Gents rank third in the conference in points per game, averaging 77.4, third in field goal percentage (43.9 %), and fourth in rebounds with 40.0 per game.

Senior guard Cedric Harris was named the SCAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 16-22 on Monday. Harris, a Shreveport native, scored 49 points in the two wins last weekend on the road in conference play. Harris scored 21 points and added eight rebounds against Dallas in 36 minutes of action on Saturday after posting 28 along with 10 boards in the win on Friday over Austin College.

Harris, a two-time All-SCAC selection in his career, was 17-44 from the field in the two games last weekend and made 13 three-point baskets. Harris is averaging 20.0 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game, as he ranks second in the SCAC in scoring and third in rebounding. He has scored in double figures in all nine of Centenary's games this season and is shooting 42.5 % from the floor and 38.1 % from three-point range Harris has also has scored 20 or more points five times this season. Marris has made 37 three-pointers, most this season in the SCAC.

Harris was also named the men's college basketball Player-of-the-Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association earlier in the week. Harris was the unanimous choice by the panel of voters and marked the first time this season that a Centenary player has been selected.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) is the SCAC's leading scorer, averaging 21.3 points per game as he and Harris form the top scoring duo in the conference. Prince also ranks second in the SCAC in rebounding, averaging 8.3 boards per game. He leads the conference in blocked shots with 18.

The two have reached double figures in all nine games this season and have combined for a staggering 122 points and 48 rebounds over the last three games.

Prince scored 20 points in 36 minutes on eight of 13 shooting from the floor and grabbed five rebounds and had three blocks and two assists in the win over Dallas. He then scored 24 against Austin College with five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes played.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity