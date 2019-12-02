Men's Basketball Set To Face LeTourneau Tuesday On Road

Longview, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team will face the LeTourneau University YellowJackets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in non-conference play at the Solheim Arena.

The Gents (2-2) are playing their third-straight game on the road after splitting a pair of contests this past weekend against Howard Payne and Hardin-Simmons.

The YellowJackets improved to 4-1 after winning a pair of games last weekend in the Millsaps Classic against Birmingham-Southern and host Millsaps. Live stats and live video will be available for Tuesday's game via letuathletics.com.

Centenary and LeTourneau have met six times with the Gents claiming four of the six previous games. The YellowJackets won 77-74 in Shreveport during the 2017-18 season in the most recent meeting between the two teams.

The Gents are led by senior guard and Shreveport native Cedric Harris. The former C.E. Byrd High star is averaging 19.3 points per game this season along with 8.0 rebounds per game and scored a season-best 26 on Saturday against Hardin Simmons. He added 14 rebounds in 36 minutes of action and was 9-21 from the field and 5-11 from three-point range. Harris has scored in double digits in all four games this season. Harris scored 16 points and had seven rebounds on Friday in a victory over Howard Payne as he shot 5-10 from the field and 4-8 from three-point range and went 2-2 from the free throw line.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) is also averaging 19.3 points per game through the Gents' first four contests. The 2018-19 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year also averages 10.3 rebounds per game and like Harris, has posted double figures in points in each Centenary's first four games.

The Gents will remain on the road next week as they face the East Texas Baptist University Tigers on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Marshall, Texas.

Centenary's next home game will be Saturday, Dec. 14 versus Louisiana College at 3 p.m.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity