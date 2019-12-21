Men's Basketball Remains Unbeaten In SCAC Play With Victory Over Dallas

Posted: Dec 21, 2019

Irving, Texas – The Centenary men's basketball team extended its winning streak to three games and remained perfect in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a 77-62 victory on Saturday against the University of Dallas Crusaders at the Maher Center.

The Gents (5-4, 2-0 SCAC) have won their first two conference games for the first time since the 2017-18 season after opening SCAC action on Friday with an 82-73 victory over Austin College. Dallas (4-4, 0-2 SCAC) lost its fourth-straight game.

Senior guard Cedric Harris (Shreveport) led the Gents on Saturday with 21 points in 36 minutes of action and added eight rebounds. Harris scored 28 along with 10 rebounds on Friday in the win over Austin College. Harris was 17-44 from the field in the two games this weekend and made 13 three-point baskets.

Sophomore forward Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas) scored 20 points in 36 minutes on eight of 13 shooting from the floor. He grabbed five rebounds and had three blocks and two assists. Prince scored 24 against Austin College on Friday with five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes played.

Centenary shot 45.8 % from the field on Saturday making 27 of 59 shots and made 10 of 25 (40 %) three-point shots. The Gents were also superb from the free-throw line, making 13 of 16, and forced 14 turnovers from the Crusaders while only committing seven.

The Crusaders had three players reach double figures led by Dustin Mathias's 18. Dallas shot 37.3 % from the floor. The Gents took a 43-33 lead at halftime and then outscored the Crusaders by five (34-29) in the second half to pick up the comfortable double-digit victory.

Freshman guard CJ Small (Clarence, La.) scored seven points off the bench in 21 minutes and had three rebounds. Sophomore guard Tykeem Singleton (Fort Worth, Texas) and freshman forward Seth Thomas (Kilgore, Texas) combined for nine points and four rebounds. Centenary's bench outscored Dallas's bench, 16-9.

Centenary's outstanding duo of Harris and Prince delivered again on Saturday. Prince entered the weekend as the SCAC's leading scorer, averaging 21.1 points per game while Harris was third averaging 18.7 PPG. Prince was second in the league in rebounding at 9.4 per game and Harris ranked sixth with 8.0 per game.

The two have reached double figures in all nine games this season and have combined for a staggering 122 points and 48 rebounds over the last three games, including a 76-66 win at home last Saturday against Louisiana College.

The Gents break for a week and will return home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at in SCAC play.

A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule. 

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

