Cedric Harris Named Player of Week By LSWA

Baton Rouge - Centenary senior guard Cedric Harris was named the men's college basketball Player-of-the-Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association for games played from Dec. 16-22, it was announced on Monday. Harris was the unanimous choice by the panel of voters and marked the first time this season that a Centenary player has been selected.

Harris was also named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday. The Shreveport native and former C.E. Byrd High star, scored 49 points in a pair of wins in conference play last weekend over Austin College and Dallas on the road as the Gents opened SCAC play 2-0. Harris scored 21 points and added eight rebounds against Dallas in 36 minutes of action on Saturday in an 82-73 win after posting 28 along with 10 boards in the win over Austin College.

Harris, a two-time All-SCAC selection in his career, was 17-44 from the field in the two games this weekend and made 13 three-point baskets. Harris is averaging 20.0 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game, as he ranks second in the SCAC in scoring and third in rebounding. He has scored in double figures in all nine of Centenary's games this season and is shooting 42.5 % from the floor and 38.1 % from three-point range Harris has also has scored 20 or more points five times this season.

"Cedric had a great weekend for us," said Gent head coach Chris Dorsey. "He hit some really big shots down the stretch of both the Austin College and University of Dallas games. He also led us on the defensive end with deflections and outstanding rebounding. This SCAC Player of the Week honor is well earned."

Centenary is now 5-4 overall and 2-0 in SCAC play and is riding a three-game winning streak heading into a pair of home conferences games next weekend against Colorado College (Dec. 29 at Noon) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.).

Previous LSWA Players-of-the-Week

November - LSU's Skylar Mays

Dec. 1-8 - LSU's Emmitt Williams

Dec. 9-15 - McNeese's Sha'Markus Kennedy

Dec. 16-22 - Centenary's Cedric Harris

