Men's Basketball Faces St. Thomas In Road SCAC Game Saturday

Men's Basketball Faces St. Thomas In Road SCAC Game Saturday
Posted: Jan 17, 2020

Houston – The Centenary men's basketball will face the St. Thomas Celts in a key Southern Collegiate Conference play contest on Saturday set for 4 p.m. at the Jerabeck Center.

The Gents (8-7, 5-3 SCAC) split a pair of conference games last weekend at home, defeating Southwestern by a score of 84-74 on Friday and falling, 79-75, to Texas Lutheran last Sunday. Centenary lost for the first time at home this season after starting 5-0. The Gents are 3-6 on the road this season but an even 2-2 away from home in SCAC games.

St. Thomas is off to its best start in a decade as the Celts currently sit at 14-1 and 7-1 in SCAC play. The Celts, unbeaten at home this season, defeated Southwestern at home last Sunday by a score of 83-69. The Celts top the conference standings, just ahead of second-place Texas Lutheran while Centenary is currently fourth.

Centenary senior guard Cedric Harris (Shreveport) continued his superb season as he scored a game-high and season-best 32 points in 38 minutes on Sunday against the Bulldogs. Harris, who also scored 32 against Texas Lutheran last season, nearly matched his career best mark of 34 (set last season at ETBU) as he shot 10-27 from the field and made six of 15 three-point shots. He made six of seven free throws and also grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and second in a row.

Harris had a stellar weekend after he scored 25 points with 17 rebounds in 31 minutes of Centenary's 84-74 win over Southwestern on Friday. Harris was named SCAC Player of the Week on Monday for the second time this season and has also been named the LSWA Player of the Week once as well as eclipsing the 1,000 career-points mark as he makes a case for SCAC Player of the Year. Harris has reached double figures in points in all 15 Centenary games this season and is averaging 19.6 points per game (second best in SCAC) just behind teammate Ty Prince (Thorndale, Texas), the league's top scorer averaging 21.2 points per game.

Harris also ranks third in the conference in rebounding (8.3 rebounds per game) and had made the most three pointers in the conference (60). He has topped the 20-point mark nine times this season. Harris is second in the SCAC in defensive rebounds with 107 and has played the fourth-most minutes this season, averaging 33.6 per game.

Freshman guard Ralph Johnson (New Iberia, La.) scored a season-high 19 points in 27 minutes and had five assists, four rebounds, and steal as he made seven of 12 shots from the floor.

Sophomore forward Neil Hawkins (Titusville, Fla.) scored eight points and had 11 rebounds while freshman forward Seth Thomas (Kilgore, Texas) scored seven points and sophomore guard AJ Hall (Thibodaux, La.) matched him with seven.

St. Thomas boasts the top scoring offense in the league, averaging 90.1 points per game. The Gents score 77.1 per game, third-best in the SCAC. The Celts and Gents are just not offensive clubs, however, as they rank second and fourth respectively in the conference in scoring defense. Both teams rank in the top five in field goal percentage, and rank 1-2 in the SCAC in field goal percentage defense.

The Gents and Celts are also tied for first in the SCAC with Austin College in rebounding offense averaging 40.7 rebounds per game. The teams also rank 1-2 in the league in blocked shots and are both in the top five in steals. Centenary leads the conference in defensive rebounds, averaging 30.1 per game while the Celts are just behind them in second place averaging 29.7 per game.

St. Thomas will be celebrating Homecoming this weekend. Centenary faces Colorado College (Jan. 24) and Johnson and Wales (Jan. 25) in SCAC play on the road following Saturday's game. The Gents' next home game will be on Friday, Jan. 31 versus Schreiner at 5:30 p.m.

The Gents will welcome St. Thomas to town on Friday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Five of Centenary's final seven games will be played at home.

#GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

 

 

Men's Basketball Faces St. Thomas In Road SCAC Game Saturday
January 17, 2020 Men's Basketball Faces St. Thomas In Road SCAC Game Saturday
Cedric Harris named SCAC Player of the Week
January 13, 2020 Cedric Harris named SCAC Player of the Week
Men's Basketball Falls to Texas Lutheran At Home, 79-75
January 12, 2020 Men's Basketball Falls to Texas Lutheran At Home, 79-75
Men's Basketball To Face Southwestern Friday In SCAC Play
January 10, 2020 Men's Basketball To Face Southwestern Friday In SCAC Play
Men's Basketball Defeats Southwestern In SCAC Play
January 10, 2020 Men's Basketball Defeats Southwestern In SCAC Play
Men's Basketball Falls For First Time In SCAC Play
January 4, 2020 Men's Basketball Falls For First Time In SCAC Play
Men's Basketball Drops SCAC Contest At Trinity
January 4, 2020 Men's Basketball Drops SCAC Contest At Trinity
Men's Basketball Dominates Johnson and Wales, 92-54, To Remain Perfect In SCAC Play
December 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Dominates Johnson and Wales, 92-54, To Remain Perfect In SCAC Play
Ty Prince Named Player Of The Week By LSWA
December 30, 2019 Ty Prince Named Player Of The Week By LSWA
Gents Remain Undefeated In SCAC Play With Victory Over Colorado College
December 29, 2019 Gents Remain Undefeated In SCAC Play With Victory Over Colorado College
Men's Basketball To Face Colorado College At Home In SCAC Play
December 25, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face Colorado College At Home In SCAC Play
Cedric Harris Named SCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
December 23, 2019 Cedric Harris Named SCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
Cedric Harris Named Player of Week By LSWA
December 23, 2019 Cedric Harris Named Player of Week By LSWA
Men's Basketball Remains Unbeaten In SCAC Play With Victory Over Dallas
December 21, 2019 Men's Basketball Remains Unbeaten In SCAC Play With Victory Over Dallas
Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College
December 20, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play With Victory At Austin College
Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play At Austin College
December 19, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens SCAC Play At Austin College
Men's Basketball Defeats Louisiana College At Home
December 14, 2019 Men's Basketball Defeats Louisiana College At Home
Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Louisiana College
December 13, 2019 Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Louisiana College
Men's Basketball Falls On Road At ETBU Monday
December 9, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls On Road At ETBU Monday
Men's Basketball Faces ETBU On Road Monday
December 8, 2019 Men's Basketball Faces ETBU On Road Monday
Men's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game Tuesday At LeTourneau
December 3, 2019 Men's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game Tuesday At LeTourneau
Men's Basketball Set To Face LeTourneau Tuesday On Road
December 2, 2019 Men's Basketball Set To Face LeTourneau Tuesday On Road
Men's Basketball Falls At Hardin-Simmons On Saturday
November 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls At Hardin-Simmons On Saturday
Men's Basketball Picks Up Road Win Over Howard Payne
November 30, 2019 Men's Basketball Picks Up Road Win Over Howard Payne
Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday
November 28, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face Howard Payne On Road Friday
Men's Basketball Cruises Past Millsaps In Home Opener, 84-51
November 19, 2019 Men's Basketball Cruises Past Millsaps In Home Opener, 84-51
Men's Basketball Squares Off With Millsaps Tuesday In Home Opener
November 18, 2019 Men's Basketball Squares Off With Millsaps Tuesday In Home Opener
Men's Basketball Opens Season with 71-66 Loss at Louisiana College
November 13, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens Season with 71-66 Loss at Louisiana College
Men's Basketball Opens Regular Season At Louisiana College On Tuesday
November 11, 2019 Men's Basketball Opens Regular Season At Louisiana College On Tuesday
Men's Basketball Drops Exhibition At Northwestern State, 84-57
November 6, 2019 Men's Basketball Drops Exhibition At Northwestern State, 84-57
Men's Basketball Picked Second In SCAC In Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Men's Basketball Picked Second In SCAC In Preseason Coaches' Poll
Men's Basketball Set To Face Northwestern State In Exhibition
November 4, 2019 Men's Basketball Set To Face Northwestern State In Exhibition
Men's Basketball Falls to LSU-S In Exhibition, 74-64
October 31, 2019 Men's Basketball Falls to LSU-S In Exhibition, 74-64
Men's Basketball To Face LSU-S In Exhibition On Wednesday
October 30, 2019 Men's Basketball To Face LSU-S In Exhibition On Wednesday
Men's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Men's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule