Cedric Harris named SCAC Player of the Week

Posted: Jan 13, 2020

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Gents senior guard Cedric Harris, a Shreveport native, has been named the SCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played from Monday, January 6 through Sunday, January 12. Harris scored 57 points and grabbed 27 rebounds as the Gents split a pair of home games over the weekend.

Harris now has five double-doubles this season and his 32 points on Sunday were two shy of his career-high (34). He scored 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the Gents win over Southwestern on Friday night. He made 10 of 27 shots from the field on Sunday against Texas Lutheran and made six of 15 from three-point range while adding 10 rebounds. Harris has now reached double figures in points in all 15 of Centenary’s games this season.

Centenary travels to Houston this coming weekend to face the University of St. Thomas Celts in a 4:00 p.m. SCAC contest on Saturday, January 18. A link to the complete Gents season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule. 

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events.

