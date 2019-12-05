Migui Boldrin Named United Soccer Coaches All-American

Kansas City, Mo. – Centenary Ladies soccer senior Migui Boldrin has been named to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women's All-America Team, the organization announced on Thursday.

Boldrin, a native of Ribeiaro, Brazil, was named to the Second Team and had one of the finest seasons in Ladies soccer program history in her lone season with the Maroon and White in 2019 as she was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Boldrin led the conference in goals (16), shots (97), points (39) and game-winning goals (5) en route to being named to the United States Coaches All-West Region Team earlier this week. She earns the distinction of being the first player in program history (division 1 or division III) to be named an All-American.

Boldrin also had four multiple-goal games – the most in the SCAC and collected the most shots by a SCAC women's player in a single season since 2014. A two-time SCAC Offensive Player-of-the-Week during the regular season, Boldrin was second in the SCAC in points per game (2.29) and tied for third in assists (7). In eight conference matches, she scored a goal or recorded an assist in five of them. Boldrin was also a First Team All-SCAC selection and was named to the 2019 SCAC Women's Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team.

"The great thing about having successful seasons is celebrating further with individual accolades of the players," said Ladies head coach Greg Cathell. "Being named an All-American is something that you carry with you the rest of your life."

"Migui's performance this year, day in and day out, was at an All-American level. She was special to say the very least. I'm so proud of what Migui did this year not only as a player but as a person/leader on this team. She made this place home (even if it was only for a year) and we will always be grateful that she joined the Centenary Family."

The Ladies finished the 2019 season 16-3 overall and 7-3 in SCAC play, falling to Southwestern 1-0 in overtime in the semifinals of the SCAC Championship. Centenary advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons and made history with its 1-0 win in the quarterfinals over Schreiner on Nov. 8 as the Maroon and White set a program record for wins in a season in any era, division 1 or division III. The 1995 and 1996 teams each won 16 games.

Centenary set division III era (2011-present) team records this season for wins (16), goals (47), assists (39), points (132), and shots (327). The Ladies qualified for the SCAC Championship for the fourth season in a row. Centenary was ranked for six consecutive weeks in the United Soccer Coaches West Regional Poll during the season.

