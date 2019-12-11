Women's Soccer Program Finishes 10th In Final United Soccer Coaches Rankings

Kansas City, Mo. - The Centenary women's soccer program finished 10th in the West Region in the final edition of the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 NCAA Division III Poll, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Ladies finished the 2019 season 16-3 overall and 7-3 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play were ranked for six consecutive weeks in the United Soccer Coaches West Regional Poll during the season as the Maroon and White set division III era (2011-present) team records for wins (16), goals (47), assists (39), points (132), and shots (327). The Ladies qualified for the SCAC Championship for the fourth season in a row, falling to Southwestern 1-0 in overtime in the semifinals in Georgetown, Texas.

Centenary advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons and made history with its 1-0 win in the quarterfinals over Schreiner on Nov. 8 as the Maroon and White set a program record for wins in a season in any era, division 1 or division III. The 1995 and 1996 teams each won 16 games.

