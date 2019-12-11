Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: December 11 Edition

Hey guys it's freshman Lacey here with her first gym talk! This week was filled with excitement and great things to come.

I want to discuss a couple of high points throughout the week:

We had our usual dark and early practice on Tuesday where we really focused on base routines and cleaning up the details. It was a very productive day. Wednesday's practice and conditioning were focused on endurance to help us get through those routines easier and with better execution.

On Friday, your Ladies pushed and fought through a great practice. Most of us have a longer practice on Fridays, so we got a lot of numbers in. We did not hold back and kept working on getting our skills more consistent throughout the practice. We were excited to meet our recruit who came to visit us. She arrived a little late because of travel delays. Coach Jackie hosted a team bonding event at her house, so the recruit came straight there and it was our first opportunity to meet her and her mom. We had a lovely dinner with great team bonding activities.

On Saturday, the Ladies were practicing and preparing for our intra-squad the next day. We played our annual Reindeer games where we are partnered with someone on the team and we are challenged to be the reindeer with the highest points at the end of the night! On vault the Ladies were practicing how it would feel at a meet. As we progressed on vault, you could see the excitement and encouragement from everyone. It seemed the vaults kept getting stronger and were really focused on those landings!

Intra-squad day arrived!! The Ladies were ready to show off their skills and routines they have been working so hard for. I could see a lot of improvement and confidence through the day. For example, Kendall Huff competed her triple series for the first time......can you say AMAZING. There was so much energy and positivity we either received or delivered for our teammates, which helped boost up everybody's confidence more! We even had our job's list for this intra-squad, where anyone who is not competing an event is given a job (moving mats, setting boards, videoing etc). It was great practice for us to do our events like in competition so everyone could get the hang of what will be expected of them on meet day.

Last but not least, the Ladies are preparing for their finals exams starting today! You know what that means STUDY, STUDY, STUDY. Our lovely coach got us final exams snacks (healthy options so we won't rely on junk food! to relieve any stress that may come about. YES, I KNOW SHE IS PRETTY GREAT!!! Now it is time to focus on our physical and mental health before going into these finals so we are stress free.

I know you want to hear more from your LADIESSS. Stay tuned for next week!

Signing out,

Lacey Wedge