Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Jan. 16 Edition

Posted: Jan 16, 2020

Hey guys, it's your favorite senior, Cami with this week's gym talk. This is my final semester as a Lady and I'm kind of sad, but just kind of, lol. This week the Ladies started school after a fun week of boot camp, team building activities, and a New Year's party. It was kind of overwhelming but exciting at the same time because we also had our first meet last weekend.

On Monday, we started school with a day off gym after the long weekend. The team decided to all wear maroon for the very first day (school spirit ya know) and made a Tiktok to go viral. The Tiktok featured all of us dressed up all cute in maroon to show out for the first day of classes. As always, it was an adjustment getting used to going from class to practice, back to class again as we started our spring semester. But we made it through and were ready for a great adventure in Oregon!

We left Thursday night to go to Dallas and were surprised by our freshman teammates who were not traveling with a bit of a send-off party! It was so sweet of them to make signs and come wish us luck as we headed out for our first meet. Friday morning, we headed to Portland. We went to the wrong airport first thing Friday morning so, in true Lady fashion we loaded back up on the bus and zoomed over in plenty of time to catch our flight.

When we landed in Portland on Friday there was a time change, Portland is two hours behind Shreveport just in case you didn't know, so we had extra time to do some sightseeing. We headed downtown and had lunch at Killer Burger, where we enjoyed burgers and a few FRIES!!! Crazy I know, but the food was just what we needed. After lunch Coach Jackie let us explore downtown for a couple of hours and then we headed south about an hour and a half to the hotel. We had a bit of down time before we headed to dinner at The Old Spaghetti Warehouse where we met Coach Jackie's brother, niece, and her adorable daughter, and sister-in-law. One table had a little too much fun and pronounced the menu items wrong to confuse the waiter, but he played along. And since it comes with your meal at this restaurant, the Ladies also got ice cream for desert at dinner. I know crazy right.

The next day we prepared for meet day. We started off by having some good ole' hotel breakfast with yogurt, toast, and other things. Next, we put on all the makeup and glitter we needed. We then prepared to leave for the coliseum to do visualizations before the meet. As it got closer to timed warm-ups, we were excited to show off our gymnastics and our new warm up leo.

Things went smoothly and the Ladies had a good timed warm-up. Next, was competition. We wore one of our new competition leos, which was exciting, and the announcers on the live stream thought we won the leotard contest that day!  I want to shout-out to all the freshmen Ladies for their college debut. I also want to shout-out Cami and Huff for placing in the all-around.

After the meet we had dinner at a place close to the coliseum. Then we returned to the hotel; and relaxed and hung out and made Tiktoks (we're a bit obsessed, I'll admit). The next day we left early in the morning to return back to the dirty Shreve. On the way back to Shreve from Dallas, one of the buses back tires had a bit of a problem, we were only 10 minutes from school, so we were able to slow down and get back just fine. But we always seem to have excitement in our adventures!

We have our home opener this Saturday at 6 pm against Texas Woman's University, be sure to come out and see some high flying flips!  And stay tuned for next week's gym talk to find out about our week leading up to the meet.

 

XOXO

Cami

 

