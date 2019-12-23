Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Dec. 23 Edition

Hey Centenary Gymnastics fans!

It's Freshman Taylor Wilson here with my first gym talk! Last week was finals week. Therefore, it was a calm week in the gym while the Ladies were studying hard and finishing the semester strong!

The start of this week was focused on keeping our grades high. You could find us studying almost anywhere: the dorms, the library, and even the caf. Even though finals are a stressful time, the Ladies kept their spirits up and encouraged each other through it all. Our amazing coach also helped us by providing healthy snacks for us tp fuel our brains and kept us going!

At the end of the week, a much-needed break was provided by our amazing Centneary Police department as they sponsored a Christmas Carnival for the local children! The Ladies who had not left to go home yet volunteered to help with activities like coloring, face painting, cookie decorating, and cotton candy! As my side-kick Kendall Huff can agree, the cotton candy machine was a hit! Dorothy Mims, Kendall Sanders, and Xian Baumgartner are now face painting pros! It was such a fun time and it really brought the Christmas spirit around!

Open Gym practices were great for the Ladies too! Cami Bea Austin and Xian Baumgartner had an amazing beam day by hitting cold beam sets, and the rest of the beam team did their job as well with made routines. Energy was high and the Ladies were keeping it up even with the break coming soon!

While some of the Ladies were still hard at work, others were on the road home to see their families! We are all looking forward to no classes, a little time at home with our friends and families and of course a visit from Santa! We will, of course, be working out at our home gyms over the break and are always happy to see our old coaches and teammates!

The Ladies will be heading back to campus on the 28th to begin their preparations for our first meet on January 11! We will first have to survive Coach Jackie's boot camp, and the beginning of our spring semester classes – then we will be heading off to compete at Oregon State University! We are all excited for the beginning of season and the many adventures it will bring!

We hope everyone has safe travels and enjoys time with their families! Happy Holidays from Ladies Gymnastics!

Best Wishes, Taylor Wilson