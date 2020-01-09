Centenary Gymnastics Opens 2020 Season In Oregon

Corvallis, Ore. – The Centenary gymnastics team will open its 2020 season on Saturday when the Ladies compete in a road meet at Oregon State University against the host Beavers and Seattle Pacific at 1 p.m. local time at Gill Coliseum.

The Ladies placed fifth at the Midwest Independent Conference Championships held in Shreveport last spring. Three Ladies earned USA Gymnastics All-American honors and senior Navia Jordan was a First Team All-American. Jordan, who earned four different All-American honors in her career, finished a runner-up on the floor and placed third on the beam in the event finals of the USA Gymnastics Championships in April.

Centenary's roster features two seniors, Cami Bea Austin (Memphis, Tenn.) and Dorothy Mims (Huntsville, Ala.) and eight freshmen. Head coach Jackie Fain enters her ninth season at the helm and has had an incredibly successful first eight years with the Maroon and White. Fain, the 2013 Midwest Intercollegiate Conference Coach of the Year, has mentored 10 different athletes to 27 All-American accolades by the USAG, 14 all-conference recognitions, two USAG National Meet team appearances and the highest team score (193.975 in 2013) since the 2005 season.

The Ladies will host Texas Woman's in their first home meet of the season next Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Gold Dome with first rotation set for 6 p.m. The meet will be the first of four straight at home for the Ladies as they welcome Cortland to town on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. and then host Texas Woman's for a second time on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. and will finish off the weekend with a meet against Winona State on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Centenary's final home meet of the season will be held on Sunday, March 1 against Southeast Missouri State at 2 p.m.

Live video will be available for Saturday's meet via osubeavers.com. Live results will also be available for the meet and can be found by visiting the gymnastics schedule page at osubeavers.com.

A link to the complete 2020 season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/gymnastics/2019-20/schedule

Live stats and live video are available for all home meets and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity