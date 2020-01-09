Centenary Gymnastics Opens 2020 Season In Oregon

Centenary Gymnastics Opens 2020 Season In Oregon
Posted: Jan 09, 2020

Corvallis, Ore. – The Centenary gymnastics team will open its 2020 season on Saturday when the Ladies compete in a road meet at Oregon State University against the host Beavers and Seattle Pacific at 1 p.m. local time at Gill Coliseum.

The Ladies placed fifth at the Midwest Independent Conference Championships held in Shreveport last spring. Three Ladies earned USA Gymnastics All-American honors and senior Navia Jordan was a First Team All-American. Jordan, who earned four different All-American honors in her career, finished a runner-up on the floor and placed third on the beam in the event finals of the USA Gymnastics Championships in April.

Centenary's roster features two seniors, Cami Bea Austin (Memphis, Tenn.) and Dorothy Mims (Huntsville, Ala.) and eight freshmen. Head coach Jackie Fain enters her ninth season at the helm and has had an incredibly successful first eight years with the Maroon and White. Fain, the 2013 Midwest Intercollegiate Conference Coach of the Year, has mentored 10 different athletes to 27 All-American accolades by the USAG, 14 all-conference recognitions, two USAG National Meet team appearances and the highest team score (193.975 in 2013) since the 2005 season.

The Ladies will host Texas Woman's in their first home meet of the season next Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Gold Dome with first rotation set for 6 p.m. The meet will be the first of four straight at home for the Ladies as they welcome Cortland to town on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. and then host Texas Woman's for a second time on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. and will finish off the weekend with a meet against Winona State on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Centenary's final home meet of the season will be held on Sunday, March 1 against Southeast Missouri State at 2 p.m.

Live video will be available for Saturday's meet via osubeavers.com. Live results will also be available for the meet and can be found by visiting the gymnastics schedule page at osubeavers.com.

A link to the complete 2020 season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/gymnastics/2019-20/schedule

Live stats and live video are available for all home meets and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 
 
Centenary Gymnastics Opens 2020 Season In Oregon
January 9, 2020 Centenary Gymnastics Opens 2020 Season In Oregon
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: January 8 Edition
January 8, 2020 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: January 8 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Dec. 23 Edition
December 23, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Dec. 23 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: December 11 Edition
December 11, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: December 11 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: December 1 Edition
December 2, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: December 1 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 21 Edition
November 21, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 21 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 14 Edition
November 14, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 14 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 11 Edition
November 11, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 11 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Oct. 29 Edition
October 29, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Oct. 29 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Oct. 25 Edition
October 26, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Oct. 25 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 17 Edition
October 17, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 17 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 10 Edition
October 10, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 10 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 2 Edition
October 2, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 2 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 26 Edition
September 26, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 26 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 19 Edition
September 19, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 19 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 12 Edition
September 12, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 12 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September Edition
September 4, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: August Edition
August 30, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: August Edition
Centenary Gymnastics Program Earns Prestigious Academic Recognition
August 29, 2019 Centenary Gymnastics Program Earns Prestigious Academic Recognition