Gymnastics Places Third In Opening Meet Of Season At Oregon State

Corvallis, Ore. – The Centenary gymnastics team opened its 2020 season with a third-place finish on Saturday as the Ladies competed against host and 15th-ranked Oregon State and Seattle Pacific at Gill Coliseum.

Centenary finished with a score of 182.625 in its first meet of the season. Oregon State won the meet with a score of 195.325 while Seattle Pacific placed second with a final score of 189.525. Senior Cami Bea Austin (Memphis, Tenn.) tied for first place in the All-Around competition with a final score of 36.775 along with Seattle Pacific's Darian Burns. Ladies' freshman Kendall Huff (Riviera, Texas) finished third with a score of 36.500 and Centenary sophomore Kendall Sanders (Spring Branch, Texas) placed fourth with a score of 36.250.

Austin earned Centenary's best finish on the vault, placing fifth with a score of 9.775. Huff placed 10th with a score of 9.625. Oregon State's Kaitlyn Yanish won the competition with a final score of 9.850 and her teammates Lacy and Madi Dagen finished second and third and were joined by three other Beavers in the top 10.

Sanders placed 11th in the Uneven Parallel Bars competition, Centenary's top finisher in the event with a score of 9.200. Austin earned two more top-10 finishes, placing 10th in the Balance Beam competition with a score of 9.575 and tying for seventh in the Floor Exercise competition with a score of 9.675.

The Ladies will host Texas Woman's in their first home meet of the season next Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Gold Dome with first rotation set for 6 p.m. The meet will be the first of four straight at home for the Ladies as they welcome Cortland to town on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. and then host Texas Woman's for a second time on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. and will finish off the weekend with a meet against Winona State on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Centenary's final home meet of the season will be held on Sunday, March 1 against Southeast Missouri State at 2 p.m.

A link to the complete 2020 season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/gymnastics/2019-20/schedule

Live stats and live video are available for all home meets and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity