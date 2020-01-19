Gymnastics Falls To TWU In Home Opener

Gymnastics Falls To TWU In Home Opener
Posted: Jan 19, 2020

Shreveport – The Centenary gymnastics team fell in its home opener on Saturday to the Texas Woman's University Pioneers at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies, who placed third in their opening meet of the season last weekend in Corvallis, Ore., will be at home next Saturday, Jan. 25 for a 6 p.m. meet against Cortland.

Centenary sophomore Kendall Sanders (Spring Branch, Texas) had a big night for the Ladies as she finished third in the All-Around with a team and personal best score of 37.90, third in the Uneven Parallel Bars with another team and personal best score of 9.35, and tied for second in the Floor Exercise with another team and personal best score of 9.725.

Senior Cami Bea Austin (Memphis, Tenn.) won the Vault competition with a team and personal best score of 9.70 and placed fourth in the All-Around competition with a personal record score of 36.77. Austin tied for first place in the All-Around competition with a final score of 36.775 last weekend at Oregon State.

Ladies' freshman Kendall Huff (Riviera, Texas) finished in a four-way tie for third place in the Vault with a score of 9.575. Huff placed third last weekend in Oregon in the All-Around competition. Junior Jenny Jackson (Monticello, Fla.) finished third in the Uneven Parallel Bars with a personal best score of 9.225.

TWU's duo of Isabel Goyco and Brian Northrup led the way for the Pioneers, finishing first and second in the All-Around, claiming the two top spots in the Uneven Parallel Bars and Floor Exercise. Goyco won the All-Around, balance, beam, and floor exercise along with her second-place finish in the bars.

Centenary will host Texas Woman's for a second time on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. and will finish off the weekend with a meet against Winona State on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Centenary's final home meet of the season will be held on Sunday, March 1 against Southeast Missouri State at 2 p.m.

A link to the complete 2020 season schedule is available here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/gymnastics/2019-20/schedule 

Live stats and live video are available for all home meets and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

Gymnastics Falls To TWU In Home Opener
January 19, 2020 Gymnastics Falls To TWU In Home Opener
Gymnastics Faces Texas Woman's In First Home Meet Of Season
January 17, 2020 Gymnastics Faces Texas Woman's In First Home Meet Of Season
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Jan. 16 Edition
January 16, 2020 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Jan. 16 Edition
Gymnastics Places Third In Opening Meet Of Season At Oregon State
January 12, 2020 Gymnastics Places Third In Opening Meet Of Season At Oregon State
Centenary Gymnastics Opens 2020 Season In Oregon
January 9, 2020 Centenary Gymnastics Opens 2020 Season In Oregon
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: January 8 Edition
January 8, 2020 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: January 8 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Dec. 23 Edition
December 23, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Dec. 23 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: December 11 Edition
December 11, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: December 11 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: December 1 Edition
December 2, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: December 1 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 21 Edition
November 21, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 21 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 14 Edition
November 14, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 14 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 11 Edition
November 11, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: November 11 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Oct. 29 Edition
October 29, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Oct. 29 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Oct. 25 Edition
October 26, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: Oct. 25 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 17 Edition
October 17, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 17 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 10 Edition
October 10, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 10 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 2 Edition
October 2, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: October 2 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 26 Edition
September 26, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 26 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 19 Edition
September 19, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 19 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 12 Edition
September 12, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September 12 Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September Edition
September 4, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: September Edition
Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: August Edition
August 30, 2019 Centenary Ladies Gym Talk: August Edition
Centenary Gymnastics Program Earns Prestigious Academic Recognition
August 29, 2019 Centenary Gymnastics Program Earns Prestigious Academic Recognition