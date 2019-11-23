Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54

Columbus, Miss. – The Centenary women's basketball team fell 62-54 to the Mississippi University for Women in a non-conference matchup on Friday evening at the Pohl Gymnasium.

The Ladies (0-3) were playing their first road game of the season while Friday's game served as the home opener for the Owls (1-4) as they won for the first time this season.

Centenary was led in scoring by junior guard and Shreveport native Alex Williams who had 18 points and added three assists. Williams scored a team-high 20 points in the Ladies' season opener against Hendrix on Nov. 10 and had 12 versus Millsaps on Tuesday. The transfer from Bossier Parish Community College is averaging just under 17 points a game.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) scored 12 points off the bench and added nine rebounds. Senior forward Deuyna Small (Shreveport) had a team-high 10 rebounds helping the Ladies outrebound the Owls on Friday, 40-38.

Kyla Temple had a game-high 31 points for the Owls and was 13-16 from the field. Myneka Frazier played all 40 minutes and scored 10 points and added 13 rebounds. The Owls shot 47.3 % from the field but struggled from the three-point line, making just two of 12 from long range.

The Owls held a 26-18 halftime lead and were up 11 after three quarters before Centenary outscored them 20-17 in the final 10 minutes.

Centenary faces Belhaven on Saturday in Jackson at 2 p.m. to wrap up its weekend road trip. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity