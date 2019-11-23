Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54

Posted: Nov 23, 2019

Columbus, Miss. – The Centenary women's basketball team fell 62-54 to the Mississippi University for Women in a non-conference matchup on Friday evening at the Pohl Gymnasium.

The Ladies (0-3) were playing their first road game of the season while Friday's game served as the home opener for the Owls (1-4) as they won for the first time this season.

Centenary was led in scoring by junior guard and Shreveport native Alex Williams who had 18 points and added three assists. Williams scored a team-high 20 points in the Ladies' season opener against Hendrix on Nov. 10 and had 12 versus Millsaps on Tuesday. The transfer from Bossier Parish Community College is averaging just under 17 points a game.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) scored 12 points off the bench and added nine rebounds. Senior forward Deuyna Small (Shreveport) had a team-high 10 rebounds helping the Ladies outrebound the Owls on Friday, 40-38.

Kyla Temple had a game-high 31 points for the Owls and was 13-16 from the field. Myneka Frazier played all 40 minutes and scored 10 points and added 13 rebounds. The Owls shot 47.3 % from the field but struggled from the three-point line, making just two of 12 from long range.

The Owls held a 26-18 halftime lead and were up 11 after three quarters before Centenary outscored them 20-17 in the final 10 minutes.

Centenary faces Belhaven on Saturday in Jackson at 2 p.m. to wrap up its weekend road trip. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
December 14, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
December 13, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 7, 2019 Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 6, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
December 6, 2019 Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
November 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
November 21, 2019 Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
November 19, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
November 18, 2019 Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
November 12, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
November 11, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
November 9, 2019 Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
November 7, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule