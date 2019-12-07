Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday

Longview, Texas – The Centenary women's basketball team fell by a score of 81-48 to the LeTourneau YellowJackets on Saturday in a non-conference game at Solheim Arena.

The Ladies dropped to 0-6 while LeTourneau improved to 2-4. Centenary was down 45-24 and could not recover, but did outscore the YellowJackets, 16-14 in the fourth quarter.

Freshman guard Destini Powell (Minden, La.) led the way for the Ladies on Saturday with 12 points in 27 minutes. Senior guard Essa Badon (Prairieville, La.) and freshman forward Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) comboned for 15 points and freshman forward Amelia Bagwell (West Monroe, La.) had a season-high nine points. Senior forward Deunya Small (Shreveport) had a team-best seven rebounds and added to assists and one steal.

Centenary will next be at home on Saturday, Dec. 14 versus Mississippi University for Women at 1 p.m. as the Ladies will welcome the Plant A Seed Youth Foundation to campus for 'Plant A Seed Day' in what promises to be a special day benefiting a great local organization. Centenary athletics representatives and members of the Centenary basketball program will distribute toys and brand new pairs of NIKE shoes to children representing the Plant A Seed Youth Foundation. The Southwood High School band, cheerleaders, and pep squad will be on hand along with Skeeter, the Centenary Catahoula mascot.

"Plant a Seed's mission is to plant seeds of excellence in the lives of those in the community and nurture those seeds with Faith, Love, and Hope, and watch them flourish into productive citizens," said Plant A Seed director Reverend Albert Dyer. "This special event will benefit low income families in Bossier City."

"The Ladies basketball players and coaching staff are ecstatic to be part of this great event," said Ladies head coach Jason Schmitz.

"We spent the fall volunteering with Plant a Seed and are excited to host them for the inaugural 'Plant A Seed Day.'

For more information on the Plant A Seed Foundation, please visit www.pasyf.org. To follow on Centenary's social media platforms, please use the hashtag #CentenaryPlantASeedDay19.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity