Women's Basketball Faces St. Thomas On Road Friday

Houston – The Centenary women's basketball team returns to Southern Collegiate Conference play on Saturday as the Ladies face the St. Thomas Celts in a game set for 6 p.m. at the Jerabeck Center.

The Ladies (1-14, 1-7 SCAC) dropped a 69-58 decision to the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs on Sunday in a conference contest at home. Centenary's overall record is deceiving though, as eight of its losses this season have been by 11 points or less with five single-digit losses. St. Thomas enters Saturday's play at 11-4 and 6-2 SCAC. The Celts are riding a three-game winning streak and have won four of five overall. St. Thomas defeated Southwestern, 104-66, on Sunday in its most recent game.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) continued her outstanding junior season as she scored a game-high 19 points and scored in double figures for the 10th time this season (and ninth straight). In last Sunday's game. She made eight of 12 shots from the field in 27 minutes after scoring a career-high 26 points in 26 minutes on Friday in a 61-57 win over Southwestern.

Frierson is ranked in the top 10 in the conference in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, offensive rebounds and blocked shots. She leads the team averaging 13.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.) continued to play well of late as she scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in 35 minutes. Mayberry scored seven points and had three rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes on Friday and scored a season-high 12 points on Jan. 3 against Schreiner. Senior forward Deunya Small (Shreveport) ranks ninth in the conference in both rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, and assists (42) and is third in defensive rebounds with 85.

St. Thomas will be celebrating Homecoming this weekend. Centenary remains on the road after Saturday's game as the Ladies head west to face Colorado College (Jan. 24) and Johnson and Wales (Jan. 25) in SCAC play. The Ladies' next home game will be on Friday, Jan. 31 versus Schreiner at 7:30 p.m.

The Ladies will welcome St. Thomas to town on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Five of Centenary's final seven games will be played at home.

