Women's Basketball's Jennae Mayberry Named SCAC Character & Community Female Student-Athlete of the Week

Lawrenceville, Ga. - Jennae Mayberry, a junior guard on the women's basketball team from Clovis, Calif., has been selected the SCAC Character & Community Female Student-Athlete of the Week for the week beginning January 6.



The SCAC Character & Community award honors the efforts of student-athletes who excel in the field of athletics, and also serve their campus and community.

Mayberry seems to always have a smile on her face. The junior guard from California has only been a part of the Centenary women's basketball program for a few months, but she has made her mark off the court in the Shreveport-Bossier community in a short amount of time.



The transfer from Santa Barbara City College is this week's SCAC Character and Community recipient based on her work with the Plant a Seed In Our Youth Foundation, Inc. in the Shreveport-Bossier community.



Centenary women's basketball head coach Jason Schmitz asked his players to spend one afternoon this past fall with the children at the Plant a Seed foundation. Mayberry did so and could not wait to go back.



"I went one time and couldn't resist going back," said Mayberry. "I really love their values and the change they are making in these children's lives. I want to become a teacher so being able to interact with children and be a mentor is something I will forever cherish. I love being able to be active and play games with the kids as well as helping them with homework and studying for tests."



"Jennae is the type of teammate and person you want to have around your program in all facets," said Schmitz. "Her attitude and positivity is infectious, her on court leadership is valued, and she is truly a joy to coach."



"While I asked each of them for a single session of volunteer work, Jennae went over and above by attending multiple sessions. She volunteered with tutoring help, exercise time, and their fall festival. The kids at Plant a Seed were drawn to her welcoming smile and positive attitude. Jennae is a remarkable young woman who is a true example of what makes NCAA Division III athletics such a joy to be a part of."



Mayberry works hard to find that needed balance between her coursework, practice, and giving back to the community.



"I think coming from a community college, I've learned to balance my time really well," said Mayberry.



"I use my time wisely and prioritize what's important to me. I know school comes first because without that there is no basketball. Being able to volunteer is a huge blessing because I can see how blessed I am as a student-athlete at Centenary."



The women's program built such a strong connection with the Plant a Seed foundation that on Dec. 14, 2019, the Ladies hosted Plant a Seed in conjunction with their home game against Mississippi University for Women. Nearly 50 children from the foundation attended the game and were surprised with toys and brand new pairs of NIKE shoes.



"The 'Plant a Seed Day' was so amazing," said Mayberry. "We were able to interact with the kids and their families before and after the game. Also, watching them run to get their new shoes was great. I loved seeing the kids smile and cheer us on!"



"Plant a Seed's mission is to plant seeds of excellence in the lives of those in the community and nurture those seeds with Faith, Love, and Hope, and watch them flourish into productive citizens," said Plant A Seed director Reverend Albert Dyer.



Jeannae Mayberry has certainly echoed the mission statement and purpose of the Plant a Seed Foundation in her short time at Centenary College. If her daily smile is any indication, then this work will not stop anytime soon.