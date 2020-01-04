Women's Basketball Drops SCAC Road Game At Trinity

San Antonio, Texas– The Centenary women's basketball dropped a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference contest on Saturday by a score of 110-58 to the Trinity Tigers at the William H. Bell Athletic Center.

The Ladies (0-13, 0-6 SCAC) had lost their last two games in close fashion, falling 68-62 on Friday at Schreiner and 58-54 last Monday at home to Johnson and Wales. Seven of Centenary's losses this season have been by 11 points or less including five single-digit losses.

Trinity (9-2, 4-0 SCAC) raced out to a 28-9 lead after the first quarter and led 52-22 at halftime. Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) led the Ladies in scoring with 18 points in 24 minutes. She made nine of her 19 shots from the floor and added five rebounds and one block. Frierson scored in double figures for the seventh-straight game and seventh time this season. She scored 22 points with nine rebounds, two assists, and one block on Friday versus Schreiner and had 19 points and 10 rebounds last Monday against Johnson and Wales.

Frierson is second on the team with 12.3 points per game and ranks in the top 15 in scoring in the SCAC as well as the top 10 in the conference in rebounding and field goal percentage and ranks in the top five in the SCAC in offensive rebounds and blocked shots. Centenary has missed the presence and scoring of junior guard Alex Williams (Shreveport) who leads the team with 13.2 points per game but has missed the last eight games with an injury. Williams played in Centenary's first five games this season and scored in double figures four times.

Junior guard Darelzray Bellard (Mamou, La.) scored a season-high 17 points on Saturday in 20 minutes of action. She made six of eight shots and was four of six from three-point range. Bellard has reached double figures three times in her last four games, as she scored a combined 27 points in a pair of home games earlier this week against Colorado College and Johnson and Wales.

Freshman forward Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) scored 13 points, a career and season high, off the bench in 22 minutes, going 6-13 from the field. Centenary shot 38.3 % (23-60) from the floor and made six of their 17 three-point attempts. The Ladies narrowly lost the rebounding battle, 41-36.

Trinity had five players in double figures led by Abby Holland and Anna Muller each scoring 21. The Tigers shot 54.8 % (46-84) from the floor and made 10 of 30 three-point shots. Trinity forced 31 Centenary turnovers and had 25 steals and 10 blocks.

The Ladies return home for SCAC games against Southwestern (Jan. 10) and Texas Lutheran (Jan. 12) following this weekend's road trip.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity